Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Albert, what the hell were you doing in a church today?

Albert Stroller Gil Stewart died this afternoon. I was there at the end.

Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Oh God, I'm so sorry Albert. You two were like brothers.

Albert Stroller We worked Vegas together. That man was made for bright lights. Poor bastard - died of a stroke in a dental surgery.

Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Well, someone should sue them.