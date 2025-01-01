Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hustle Quotes

Hustle quotes

Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Albert, what the hell were you doing in a church today?
Albert Stroller Gil Stewart died this afternoon. I was there at the end.
Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Oh God, I'm so sorry Albert. You two were like brothers.
Albert Stroller We worked Vegas together. That man was made for bright lights. Poor bastard - died of a stroke in a dental surgery.
Mickey 'Bricks' Stone Well, someone should sue them.
Albert Stroller Aye, he was pretending to be the dentist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mickey 'Bricks' Stone [repeated line, by various characters] You can't con an honest man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more