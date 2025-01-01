Menu
Landyshi. Takaya nezhnaya lyubov season 1 watch online

Landyshi 18+
Title Такая нежная любовь
Season premiere 1 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 16 votes
4.8 IMDb

"Landyshi. Takaya nezhnaya lyubov" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
1 January 2025
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
1 January 2025
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
2 January 2025
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
3 January 2025
Серия 5
Season 1 Episode 5
4 January 2025
Серия 6
Season 1 Episode 6
5 January 2025
Серия 7
Season 1 Episode 7
6 January 2025
Серия 8
Season 1 Episode 8
7 January 2025
