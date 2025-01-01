Menu
Season 1
Landyshi
18+
Title
Такая нежная любовь
Season premiere
1 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
16
votes
4.8
IMDb
"Landyshi. Takaya nezhnaya lyubov" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
1 January 2025
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
1 January 2025
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
2 January 2025
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
3 January 2025
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
4 January 2025
Серия 6
Season 1
Episode 6
5 January 2025
Серия 7
Season 1
Episode 7
6 January 2025
Серия 8
Season 1
Episode 8
7 January 2025
