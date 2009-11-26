Menu
Gavin and Stacey 2007 - 2010, season 3

Gavin and Stacey season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gavin and Stacey Seasons Season 3
Gavin and Stacey 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 26 November 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Gavin and Stacey" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
26 November 2009
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
3 December 2009
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
10 December 2009
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
17 December 2009
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
25 December 2009
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
1 January 2010
