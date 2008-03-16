Menu
Gavin and Stacey 2007 - 2010 season 2

Gavin and Stacey season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gavin and Stacey Seasons Season 2
Gavin and Stacey 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 16 March 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Gavin and Stacey" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
16 March 2008
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
16 March 2008
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
23 March 2008
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
30 March 2008
Episode 5
Season 2 Episode 5
6 April 2008
Episode 6
Season 2 Episode 6
13 April 2008
Episode 7
Season 2 Episode 7
20 April 2008
