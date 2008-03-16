Menu
Gavin and Stacey 2007 - 2010 season 2
Gavin and Stacey
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
16 March 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
2 hours 34 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Gavin and Stacey" season 2 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
16 March 2008
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
16 March 2008
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
23 March 2008
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
30 March 2008
Episode 5
Season 2
Episode 5
6 April 2008
Episode 6
Season 2
Episode 6
13 April 2008
Episode 7
Season 2
Episode 7
20 April 2008
