Hikaru no Go 2001 - 2003, season 3
Hikaru no Go
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
11 December 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
15
Runtime
6 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.3
IMDb
"Hikaru no Go" season 3 list of episodes.
Sai is Gone?
Season 3
Episode 1
11 December 2002
The Top Player in Hiroshima
Season 3
Episode 2
18 December 2002
I Won't Play Anymore
Season 3
Episode 3
25 December 2002
Keichou Flowerpots
Season 3
Episode 4
8 January 2003
Isumi No Go
Season 3
Episode 5
5 January 2003
The Fated Encounter
Season 3
Episode 6
22 January 2003
Isumi Tested
Season 3
Episode 7
29 January 2003
Forfeits
Season 3
Episode 8
5 February 2003
The Determined Visitor
Season 3
Episode 9
12 February 2003
Sai Was Here...
Season 3
Episode 10
19 February 2003
The First Comeback Match
Season 3
Episode 11
26 February 2003
And So They Began to Run
Season 3
Episode 12
5 March 2003
Shindou vs Touya
Season 3
Episode 13
12 March 2003
Forever Inside You
Season 3
Episode 14
19 March 2003
That Same Old Smile
Season 3
Episode 15
26 March 2003
