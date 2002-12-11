Menu
Hikaru no Go 2001 - 2003, season 3

Hikaru no Go season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hikaru no Go Seasons Season 3
Hikaru no Go 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 11 December 2002
Production year 2002
Number of episodes 15
Runtime 6 hours 15 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Hikaru no Go" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Sai is Gone?
Season 3 Episode 1
11 December 2002
The Top Player in Hiroshima
Season 3 Episode 2
18 December 2002
I Won't Play Anymore
Season 3 Episode 3
25 December 2002
Keichou Flowerpots
Season 3 Episode 4
8 January 2003
Isumi No Go
Season 3 Episode 5
5 January 2003
The Fated Encounter
Season 3 Episode 6
22 January 2003
Isumi Tested
Season 3 Episode 7
29 January 2003
Forfeits
Season 3 Episode 8
5 February 2003
The Determined Visitor
Season 3 Episode 9
12 February 2003
Sai Was Here...
Season 3 Episode 10
19 February 2003
The First Comeback Match
Season 3 Episode 11
26 February 2003
And So They Began to Run
Season 3 Episode 12
5 March 2003
Shindou vs Touya
Season 3 Episode 13
12 March 2003
Forever Inside You
Season 3 Episode 14
19 March 2003
That Same Old Smile
Season 3 Episode 15
26 March 2003
