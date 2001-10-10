Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Hikaru no Go 2001 - 2003 season 1

Hikaru no Go season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hikaru no Go Seasons Season 1
Hikaru no Go 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 10 October 2001
Production year 2001
Number of episodes 30
Runtime 12 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Hikaru no Go" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Eternal Rival
Season 1 Episode 1
10 October 2001
Discovered Weakness!!
Season 1 Episode 2
17 October 2001
Akira Bears His Fangs
Season 1 Episode 3
24 October 2001
Kaga in Shogi Club
Season 1 Episode 4
31 October 2001
Prediction of an Awakening
Season 1 Episode 5
7 November 2001
The Beautiful Match
Season 1 Episode 6
14 November 2001
I Won't Play Against You
Season 1 Episode 7
21 November 2001
The Scheme in the Rain
Season 1 Episode 8
28 November 2001
An Irritating Presence
Season 1 Episode 9
5 December 2001
The Third Member
Season 1 Episode 10
12 December 2001
The Most Inconsiderate Act
Season 1 Episode 11
19 December 2001
You Are the Third Board
Season 1 Episode 12
26 December 2001
Each of Their Decision
Season 1 Episode 13
9 January 2002
The Third Match
Season 1 Episode 14
19 January 2002
The Player on the Net
Season 1 Episode 15
26 January 2002
Who is Sai?
Season 1 Episode 16
30 January 2002
The Match of Revelation
Season 1 Episode 17
6 February 2002
Akira vs. Sai
Season 1 Episode 18
13 February 2002
Hikaru's Strength
Season 1 Episode 19
20 February 2002
The Road to Becoming a Pro
Season 1 Episode 20
27 February 2002
The Haze Jr. High Go Club
Season 1 Episode 21
6 March 2002
The Insei Examination
Season 1 Episode 22
13 March 2002
The Room of Yuugen
Season 1 Episode 23
20 March 2002
Ouza vs. Akira
Season 1 Episode 24
27 March 2002
Sai's Sword Unsheathed (1)
Season 1 Episode 25
10 April 2002
The Greatest Wall for Hikaru (2)
Season 1 Episode 26
10 April 2002
A Place to Go Back To
Season 1 Episode 27
17 April 2002
The Wakajishisen
Season 1 Episode 28
24 April 2002
Kuwabara Honinbou
Season 1 Episode 29
1 May 2002
Ogata vs Honinbou
Season 1 Episode 30
8 May 2002
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more