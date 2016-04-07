Menu
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle 2016, season 1

Koutetsujou no Kabaneri 18+
Season premiere 7 April 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle" season 1 list of episodes.

Frightened Corpse
Season 1 Episode 1
7 April 2016
Never-ending Darkness
Season 1 Episode 2
21 April 2016
Prayer Offer
Season 1 Episode 3
28 April 2016
Flowing Blood
Season 1 Episode 4
5 May 2016
Inescapable Darkness
Season 1 Episode 5
12 May 2016
Gathering Light
Season 1 Episode 6
19 May 2016
Begging the Heavens
Season 1 Episode 7
26 May 2016
The Silent Hunter
Season 1 Episode 8
2 June 2016
Fangs of Destruction
Season 1 Episode 9
9 June 2016
The Attacking Weak
Season 1 Episode 10
16 June 2016
Burning Life
Season 1 Episode 11
23 June 2016
Iron Fortress
Season 1 Episode 12
30 June 2016
