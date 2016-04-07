Menu
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle 2016, season 1
Season 1
Koutetsujou no Kabaneri
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 April 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Frightened Corpse
Season 1
Episode 1
7 April 2016
Never-ending Darkness
Season 1
Episode 2
21 April 2016
Prayer Offer
Season 1
Episode 3
28 April 2016
Flowing Blood
Season 1
Episode 4
5 May 2016
Inescapable Darkness
Season 1
Episode 5
12 May 2016
Gathering Light
Season 1
Episode 6
19 May 2016
Begging the Heavens
Season 1
Episode 7
26 May 2016
The Silent Hunter
Season 1
Episode 8
2 June 2016
Fangs of Destruction
Season 1
Episode 9
9 June 2016
The Attacking Weak
Season 1
Episode 10
16 June 2016
Burning Life
Season 1
Episode 11
23 June 2016
Iron Fortress
Season 1
Episode 12
30 June 2016
TV series release schedule
