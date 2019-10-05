Menu
Kono Oto Tomare! season 2 watch online

Kono Oto Tomare! season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kono Oto Tomare! Seasons Season 2
Kono Oto Tomare! 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 5 October 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Kono Oto Tomare!" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A Step Forward
Season 2 Episode 1
5 October 2019
Becoming Aware
Season 2 Episode 2
12 October 2019
Their Time
Season 2 Episode 3
19 October 2019
Reunion
Season 2 Episode 4
26 October 2019
Their Determination
Season 2 Episode 5
2 November 2019
Confrontation
Season 2 Episode 6
9 November 2019
Another Chance
Season 2 Episode 7
16 November 2019
Meaning and Role
Season 2 Episode 8
23 November 2019
Morning of the Showdown
Season 2 Episode 9
30 November 2019
Champions' Resolve
Season 2 Episode 10
7 December 2019
Beyond the Right Answer
Season 2 Episode 11
14 December 2019
Tenkyu
Season 2 Episode 12
21 December 2019
Starting Line
Season 2 Episode 13
28 December 2019
