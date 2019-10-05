Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kono Oto Tomare! season 2 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kono Oto Tomare!
Seasons
Season 2
Kono Oto Tomare!
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
5 October 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
12
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Kono Oto Tomare!" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A Step Forward
Season 2
Episode 1
5 October 2019
Becoming Aware
Season 2
Episode 2
12 October 2019
Their Time
Season 2
Episode 3
19 October 2019
Reunion
Season 2
Episode 4
26 October 2019
Their Determination
Season 2
Episode 5
2 November 2019
Confrontation
Season 2
Episode 6
9 November 2019
Another Chance
Season 2
Episode 7
16 November 2019
Meaning and Role
Season 2
Episode 8
23 November 2019
Morning of the Showdown
Season 2
Episode 9
30 November 2019
Champions' Resolve
Season 2
Episode 10
7 December 2019
Beyond the Right Answer
Season 2
Episode 11
14 December 2019
Tenkyu
Season 2
Episode 12
21 December 2019
Starting Line
Season 2
Episode 13
28 December 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree