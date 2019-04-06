Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kono Oto Tomare! season 1
Kono Oto Tomare!
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 April 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
12
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Kono Oto Tomare!" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
New Club Members
Season 1
Episode 1
6 April 2019
Having What It Takes
Season 1
Episode 2
13 April 2019
The Koto Club Reborn
Season 1
Episode 3
20 April 2019
The First Resounding Note
Season 1
Episode 4
27 April 2019
Let Our Sound Resound and Reach Them
Season 1
Episode 5
4 May 2019
An Invisible Boundary
Season 1
Episode 6
11 May 2019
Unknown Sounds
Season 1
Episode 7
18 May 2019
A Sign
Season 1
Episode 8
25 May 2019
A Piercing Sound
Season 1
Episode 9
1 June 2019
Near Yet Far
Season 1
Episode 10
8 June 2019
The Sound We Were Searching For
Season 1
Episode 11
15 June 2019
Rivals
Season 1
Episode 12
22 June 2019
Kuon
Season 1
Episode 13
29 June 2019
TV series release schedule
