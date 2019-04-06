Menu
Kono Oto Tomare! season 1 watch online

Kono Oto Tomare! season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kono Oto Tomare! Seasons Season 1
Kono Oto Tomare! 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 April 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Kono Oto Tomare!" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
New Club Members
Season 1 Episode 1
6 April 2019
Having What It Takes
Season 1 Episode 2
13 April 2019
The Koto Club Reborn
Season 1 Episode 3
20 April 2019
The First Resounding Note
Season 1 Episode 4
27 April 2019
Let Our Sound Resound and Reach Them
Season 1 Episode 5
4 May 2019
An Invisible Boundary
Season 1 Episode 6
11 May 2019
Unknown Sounds
Season 1 Episode 7
18 May 2019
A Sign
Season 1 Episode 8
25 May 2019
A Piercing Sound
Season 1 Episode 9
1 June 2019
Near Yet Far
Season 1 Episode 10
8 June 2019
The Sound We Were Searching For
Season 1 Episode 11
15 June 2019
Rivals
Season 1 Episode 12
22 June 2019
Kuon
Season 1 Episode 13
29 June 2019
