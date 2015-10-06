Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015, season 9
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
12+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
6 October 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lewis" season 9 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
One for Sorrow: Part 1
Season 9
Episode 1
6 October 2015
One for Sorrow: Part 2
Season 9
Episode 2
13 October 2015
Magnum Opus: Part 1
Season 9
Episode 3
20 October 2015
Magnum Opus: Part 2
Season 9
Episode 4
27 October 2015
What Lies Tangled: Part 1
Season 9
Episode 5
3 November 2015
What Lies Tangled: Part 2
Season 9
Episode 6
10 November 2015
TV series release schedule
