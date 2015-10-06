Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015, season 9

Lewis season 9 poster
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 9
Title Сезон 9
Season premiere 6 October 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 9 list of episodes.

One for Sorrow: Part 1
Season 9 Episode 1
6 October 2015
One for Sorrow: Part 2
Season 9 Episode 2
13 October 2015
Magnum Opus: Part 1
Season 9 Episode 3
20 October 2015
Magnum Opus: Part 2
Season 9 Episode 4
27 October 2015
What Lies Tangled: Part 1
Season 9 Episode 5
3 November 2015
What Lies Tangled: Part 2
Season 9 Episode 6
10 November 2015
