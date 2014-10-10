Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 8
Lewis
12+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
10 October 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lewis" season 8 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Entry Wounds (1)
Season 8
Episode 1
10 October 2014
Entry Wounds (2)
Season 8
Episode 2
17 October 2014
The Lions of Nemea (1)
Season 8
Episode 3
24 October 2014
The Lions of Nemea (2)
Season 8
Episode 4
31 October 2014
Beyond Good and Evil (1)
Season 8
Episode 5
7 November 2014
Beyond Good and Evil (2)
Season 8
Episode 6
14 November 2014
