Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 7
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lewis
Seasons
Season 7
Lewis
12+
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
7 January 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lewis" season 7 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Down Among the Fearful (1)
Season 7
Episode 1
7 January 2013
Down Among the Fearful (2)
Season 7
Episode 2
14 January 2013
The Ramblin' Boy (1)
Season 7
Episode 3
21 January 2013
The Ramblin' Boy (2)
Season 7
Episode 4
28 January 2013
Intelligent Design (1)
Season 7
Episode 5
4 February 2013
Intelligent Design (2)
Season 7
Episode 6
11 February 2013
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree