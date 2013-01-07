Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 7

Lewis season 7 poster
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 7
Title Сезон 7
Season premiere 7 January 2013
Production year 2013
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 7 list of episodes.

Down Among the Fearful (1)
Season 7 Episode 1
7 January 2013
Down Among the Fearful (2)
Season 7 Episode 2
14 January 2013
The Ramblin' Boy (1)
Season 7 Episode 3
21 January 2013
The Ramblin' Boy (2)
Season 7 Episode 4
28 January 2013
Intelligent Design (1)
Season 7 Episode 5
4 February 2013
Intelligent Design (2)
Season 7 Episode 6
11 February 2013
