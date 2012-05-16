Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 6

Lewis season 6 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lewis Seasons Season 6
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 16 May 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 6 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
The Soul of Genius
Season 6 Episode 1
16 May 2012
Generation of Vipers
Season 6 Episode 2
23 May 2012
Fearful Symmetry
Season 6 Episode 3
30 May 2012
The Indelible Stain
Season 6 Episode 4
6 June 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more