Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 5
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lewis
Seasons
Season 5
Lewis
12+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
3 April 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Lewis" season 5 list of episodes.
Old, Unhappy, Far Off Things
Season 5
Episode 1
3 April 2011
Wild Justice
Season 5
Episode 2
11 April 2011
The Mind Has Mountains
Season 5
Episode 3
17 April 2011
The Gift of Promise
Season 5
Episode 4
24 April 2011
