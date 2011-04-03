Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 5

Lewis season 5 poster
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 3 April 2011
Production year 2011
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 5 list of episodes.

Old, Unhappy, Far Off Things
Season 5 Episode 1
3 April 2011
Wild Justice
Season 5 Episode 2
11 April 2011
The Mind Has Mountains
Season 5 Episode 3
17 April 2011
The Gift of Promise
Season 5 Episode 4
24 April 2011
