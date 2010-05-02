Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 4

Lewis season 4 poster
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 2 May 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 4 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
The Dead of Winter
Season 4 Episode 1
2 May 2010
Dark Matter
Season 4 Episode 2
9 May 2010
Your Sudden Death Question
Season 4 Episode 3
16 May 2010
Falling Darkness
Season 4 Episode 4
30 May 2010
