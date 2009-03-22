Menu
Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 3

Lewis season 3 poster
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 22 March 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 3 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
The Allegory of Love
Season 3 Episode 1
22 March 2009
The Quality of Mercy
Season 3 Episode 2
29 March 2009
The Point of Vanishing
Season 3 Episode 3
5 April 2009
Counter Culture Blues
Season 3 Episode 4
12 April 2009
