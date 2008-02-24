Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 2

Lewis season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lewis Seasons Season 2
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 24 February 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
And the Moonbeams Kiss the Sea
Season 2 Episode 1
24 February 2008
Music to Die For
Season 2 Episode 2
2 March 2008
Life Born of Fire
Season 2 Episode 3
9 March 2008
The Great and the Good
Season 2 Episode 4
16 March 2008
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more