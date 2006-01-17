Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Lewis 2006 - 2015 season 1

Lewis season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lewis Seasons Season 1
Lewis 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 January 2006
Production year 2006
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb

"Lewis" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
17 January 2006
Whom the Gods Would Destroy
Season 1 Episode 2
18 February 2007
Old School Ties
Season 1 Episode 3
25 February 2007
Expiation
Season 1 Episode 4
4 March 2007
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more