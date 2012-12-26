Menu
Miranda 2009 - 2013, season 3
Miranda
Seasons
Season 3
Miranda
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
26 December 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.0
Rate
13
votes
8.2
IMDb
"Miranda" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
It Was Panning
Season 3
Episode 1
26 December 2012
What a Surprise
Season 3
Episode 2
1 January 2013
The Dinner Party
Season 3
Episode 3
7 January 2013
Je Regret Nothing
Season 3
Episode 4
14 January 2013
Three Little Words
Season 3
Episode 5
21 January 2013
A Brief Encounter
Season 3
Episode 6
28 January 2013
