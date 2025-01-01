Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Prime Suspect: The Last Witness Quotes

Prime Suspect: The Last Witness quotes

Pathologist [seeing someone get some bad news] Lots of deep breathing, keep drinking.
George Giblin, M.P. We are being swamped and I will make no apologies for that word, swamped, by foreign criminals. The police are under resourced.
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison You know, it'll be a huge miscalculation to try and undermine my authority.
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison [Regarding the murdered woman] What nationality do you think she was?
Pathologist Possible East European; but I assumed Spanish the other day. That turned out to be Irish.
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison [asked if she is competent] Well, I've memorized the name of the current prime minister, if that's of any help.
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison You know, there's a twelve week residential course I could send you on especially designed to help you appreciate cultural sensitivities.
DS Alun Simms [Extending his arm] I'd prefer an amputation!
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison Yeah, well that's not where you need cutting off. Go on, piss off!
Jasmina That's why they rape you, so you're always, always, always ashamed.
DS Alun Simms Tick, tick, tick.
Haweeya Will he come after me, too?
Det. Supt. Jane Tennison No. No - because I'm going to find him, and I'm going too lock him away - and he's *never* coming out.
