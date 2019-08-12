Menu
The Terror 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 12 August 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.8 IMDb

"The Terror" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
A Sparrow in a Swallow's Nest
Season 2 Episode 1
12 August 2019
All the Demons Are Still in Hell
Season 2 Episode 2
19 August 2019
Gaman
Season 2 Episode 3
26 August 2019
The Weak are Meat
Season 2 Episode 4
2 September 2019
Shatter Like a Pearl
Season 2 Episode 5
9 September 2019
Taizo
Season 2 Episode 6
16 September 2019
My Perfect World
Season 2 Episode 7
23 September 2019
My Sweet Boy
Season 2 Episode 8
30 September 2019
Come and Get Me
Season 2 Episode 9
7 October 2019
Into the Afterlife
Season 2 Episode 10
14 October 2019
