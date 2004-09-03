Menu
Green Wing 2004 - 2006 season 1

Green Wing season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Green Wing Seasons Season 1
Green Wing 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 September 2004
Production year 2004
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.3 IMDb

"Green Wing" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
3 September 2004
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
10 September 2004
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
17 September 2004
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
24 September 2004
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
1 October 2004
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
8 October 2004
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
15 October 2004
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
22 October 2004
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
29 October 2004
