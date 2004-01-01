Dr. Caroline Todd
[at Caroline's housewarming party. Caroline is standing in the doorway saying goodbye to some people. Sue White jumps up to her] Bye, bye, um, thanks for coming. Oh, oh, you were here...? Well, thank you for coming.
Sue White
[she leans in and speaks to Caroline's breasts] Thank you, Dr Trodd, for inviting me to your party...
Dr. Caroline Todd
I didn't know I did, but you were here and now you're going so that's all that matters.
Sue White
[leans in and kisses her passionately]
Dr. Caroline Todd
I've been sick.
Sue White
[with her hands on her own breasts] Well, so have I. And I am completely shaved!
[panting]
Dr. Caroline Todd
Oh, God. Oh, God.
Sue White
Bye-bye then. I'll see you at work, okay?
[sings and skips away]