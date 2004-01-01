Dr. Guilaume Secretan Oh, what are you scared about Marty?

Dr. Martin Dear Oh, er, well, er, failing my exams again and everyone I know realising what a loser I am and always will be, and losing any self-esteem that I ever had, and hating myself and being myself for the rest of my life.

Dr. Martin Dear Still, I suppose everyone feels like that about exams, don't they?

Dr. Martin Dear Why not?

Dr. Guilaume Secretan Ooh, let me see. Is it because exams are easy peasy lemon squeezy or I'm brilliant? It's both! See, the Secretans have never been a home to self-doubt, I have no idea what you're feeling.

Dr. Martin Dear Well, it's bloody horrible.

[Martin puts on his doctor's coat. A tiger tail is pinned to the back. Guy notices]