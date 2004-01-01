Menu
Green Wing quotes

Dr. Macartney Join me again next week on this episode of "Let's make no fucking sense" when I will be waxing an owl.
Sue White Yes?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I haven't asked the question yet.
Sue White Yes.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Is the answer?
Sue White What?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Is yes the answer?
Sue White Is the question.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan But is yes the answer? Take a gamble.
Sue White I don't know, is it?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Take a gamble.
Sue White No.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan No is the answer?
Sue White No is the answer. Yes is never the answer.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan So no is the answer?
Sue White No is the answer.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan So if I were to say, are you going to ever have sex with any other man apart from me, then your answer is no?
Sue White Do you want to have sex with me? I mean, do you want to just have, do you want to just fuck me now? Do you wanna do that? Do you wanna just get your cock out and fuck me now? How about that, yeah? Shall we, here... on the table? Yeah, how about whopping it up my ass, what about that Mr. Secretan? Not Doctor... but Mister. Yeah? One above Doctor, how about that yeah? Mr. Secretan whopping up the staff liaison's ass.
[pause]
Sue White So wipe yourself down and come back and tell me what you think about that, 'kay?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Not sure I can stand up.
Sue White No? Well I'll leave for a few moments, shall I?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan OK. Shut the door.
Sue White OK.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [to Sue White] Do you know what I like about you?
[pause]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Fuck all.
[leaves]
Dr. Alan Statham Do you want me to report you for that earring?
Dr. Macartney Only if I can report you for the moustache.
Dr. Alan Statham Most females find body piercing repugnant. Luckily, I am still intact.
Dr. Macartney Yes, even I draw the line at piercing arseholes.
[leaves]
Dr. Alan Statham Exactly!
[realizes insult]
Dr. Angela Hunter Banter?
Dr. Alan Statham Yes.
Dr. Caroline Todd Please can I have a quick word?
Dr. Macartney Zoom. Whoosh. There's two for you.
[walks off]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan That's how I remembered your name when I first met you.
Dr. Macartney What?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Massively annoying chap.
Dr. Macartney Massively annoying chap?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yeah. Mac. I was going to say Massively Annoying...
[scene cuts]
[Boyce has taken Dr Statham to a restaurant after having bought him at the slave auction]
Dr. Alan Statham Joanna brought me here once... to discuss hospital employment policy. Surreptitiously however, I was bringing her to climax with a breadstick.
Sue White Dr Secretan... are you ok?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [sobbing] Don't touch me.
Sue White And you're hiding in the coats because?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I feel safe here... It reminds me of...
Sue White Being locked up when you were a boarding school boy for being caught tampering with your down belows?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yep... No! I just wanted some space - would you just go away?
Sue White No. Now what's the problem? I'm here to help, to listen, to soothe.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan My mother's womb is no more.
Sue White Oh, dear. Hysterectomy?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan No, she died when I was very young. Left me motherless and now my life is just a shambles without her and it's getting worse... I mean, look at my eyes
Sue White There's nothing wrong with your eyes... you have very nice eyes. If a little on the pokey side.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Don't be nice to me!
Sue White Oh, all right! Pull yourself together you cretinous Fuckwit! What sort of a man hides in other people's coats? Rocking and whinging to themselves? I'll tell you what sort of a man... a self centered, egotistical wankbot. Now unhook yourself... and stop being so weak. Men don't cry. They are strong hunter-gatherers! So go hunt, go gather and be a total *cunt* because that's what you do best!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [shouts] Fuck you! You ugly bitch... Oh, that feels so much better. Do you fancy a quick fiddle now we're in here?
Sue White Well, I am tempted because I'm all fired up. But no, thanks, I'd rather lick my own armpit.
Sue White [sitting at her desk, she has put a fan in front of her so that her hair flows freely in the wind. Throughout the conversation she wriggles around on her desk seductively]
Dr. Macartney It is a ridiculous shift pattern if it allows Secretan the arse and another key member of my team to go off at the same time, you know - together!
Sue White Key member of the team? - no. Scatterbrain floozy? yes!
Dr. Macartney Okay, I don't want to be without the scatterbrain floozy and without the arrogant knobhead at the same time.
Sue White Well, there is more than adequate cover.
Dr. Macartney I don't think there is.
Sue White Guy is far from irreplaceable, now that is something you've always said.
Dr. Macartney Yes, I've always said that - very happy to have him out of my sight.
Sue White And, you managed fine before the scatterbrain floozy arrived.
Dr. Macartney Did I?
Sue White Yeah!
Dr. Macartney Yes, I suppose I did, yes.
Sue White So what's the problem?
Dr. Macartney I don't want them to be off - both at the same time! I don't!
Sue White Why?
Dr. Macartney Just because.
Sue White Because why?
Dr. Macartney Because... because guy is a wanker!
Sue White Yeah, well, I actually, you know I don't draw up the rosters.
Dr. Macartney Sorry, are yóu on my side here, or not...?
Sue White Dr Macartney, Dr Macartney, yes, I'm always on your side, you know I'm by your side, I'm up your side, I'm through your side, I'm *under* your side... I'm all over your side.
Dr. Macartney Okay, that's time for me to go now, okay.
[leaves]
Sue White I can do headstands! Now, would you like to see that? Would you...? The...? Would you like to see that?
[she stands up, pulls up her skirt and fans her crotch]
Sue White Ohhhh...
Dr. Macartney I see a chocolate Phil Collins popping out of a cuckoo clock every hour to tidy up his Nazi gold.
Lab Guy Name? I can't just put "Lanky woman who hasn't learned how to take proper precautions in her forty years on Earth"?
Joanna Clore Er...
[Sees Harriet at other window]
Joanna Clore Harriet Schulenberg.
[Runs off]
Lab Guy Don't go! I think I love you!
Dr. Alan Statham Erm... you may be thinking that I am comparing my penis to that of a corpse.
[looks shifty and wanders away]
Joanna Clore [on answering machine] It's over, Alan. Don't contact me. You will never feel my super-vagina again.
Dr. Alan Statham I, I, I wish people would leave a name!
Dr. Macartney I'm sure at your last Hospital they all found your personal life fascinating. Do your job. There are enough sitcoms set in Hospitals, don't you think?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yes, I've died and gone to heaven, females are fighting over their pants. They're going to rip each other's clothes off!
Boyce I'm getting a semi.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Semi? What's wrong with you boy, I'm like a flagpole!
Dr. Martin Dear She's my smoo too!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan She's your smoo? And my smoo!
Dr. Martin Dear What are we going to do?
Dr. Martin Dear [Joanna doesn't want anyone knowing he's her son] I love you and I always have!
Harriet Schulenburg [Just entering] I'm sorry is this a bad time?
Joanna Clore No, Dr. Dear was just telling me something a patient said to him today. A psychiatric patient, obviously.
Kim Alabaster Erm, you do know that your goldfish is dead?
Joanna Clore Yes, I know it's dead, it's supposed to be dead, I bought it dead! That way I can look at it and say "You're dead and I'm not, you stupid fish!"
Dr. Caroline Todd Boyce, you're friends with Mac and Guy. Who's the biggest scumbag?
Boyce Guy. Guy, Guy, Guy, Guy.
Dr. Caroline Todd Guy? Why Guy?
Boyce He once ethically objected to resuscitating a woman with an A-cup.
Dr. Caroline Todd An egg cup?
Boyce No, an A-cup, small puppies. He said it wasn't worth saving less than a handful.
Dr. Caroline Todd Dear God!
Dr. Macartney [Guy has drunkenly stolen an ambulance. Mac is on the phone to the police] He's definitely becoming more rational. It's just that he had a shock recently. He had sex with his Mother.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Don't tell them that!
Dr. Macartney [to Guy] Why, it's not a crime.
[Listens to the phone]
Dr. Macartney Oh, it is! Apparently you can get seven years.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan This is you trying to talk someone out of a suicidal depression, is it?
Dr. Macartney I'm just giving them the mitigating circumstances for joyriding.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Joyriding! Does it look like I'm enjoying it?
Dr. Caroline Todd Here's to goats with hooves! May they never fall off the mountain and break their spindly legs!
Joanna Clore And I suppose radiology is proper medicine then, is it?
Dr. Alan Statham I'm not even going to dignify that with an answer.
[pause]
Dr. Alan Statham Yes, it bloody is!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I was only down the old Hackney Stadium last night... blew a monkey on a dog.
Dr. Macartney Really? You'll have the RSPCA after you.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan No, a monkey, it's fifty sheets.
Terry Five hundred.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Really? So what's a pony?
Dr. Macartney It's kind of a small horse...
Dr. Macartney So tell me, why are you wearing a blouse?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan What?
Dr. Macartney It's a blouse, isn't it?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Fuck off, it's designer.
Dr. Macartney What, Laura Ashley?
[Guy is explaining the rules of "guyball"]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Now remember, don't leave the parish, if you get to the maison, put your hand up and shout, "Maison!"
Dr. Macartney Maison!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan There are no hedgehogs, and no burrowing tactics. I won the toss, so sticklers are random. Have you got that?
Dr. Martin Dear No, not really.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Good. Go!
Dr. Caroline Todd I always thought those kinds of schools were so cruel. You think of these poor kids left in front of those large, cold Victorian buildings with all their luggage, crying.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan That's rubbish because... my school was Edwardian.
Dr. Caroline Todd They don't know anyone, they don't know where they're supposed to go. What kind of parents would do that to their child?
Dr. Macartney Guy's.
Karen Ball [Harriet's crying over Lyndon] Have a Chocolate Cock, they're quite cheering.
Dr. Martin Dear [blues harmonica] Sittin' by your bed/ wishing I could mend your broken head/ I'm so sorry you're in a coma/ I wish you could come home... er.
Dr. Alan Statham [hanging in Joanna's office in a hangmansnoose] Help!
[no reaction]
Dr. Alan Statham I need a wee!
Sue White Oh, God, you know, I am sorry to drag you in here again, Mac, I know this is boring. Bloody computer virus has wiped off half your record. So, still single, I see, and no-one can understand it! Why you haven't been snapped up is a mystery to me.
Dr. Macartney Aha.
Sue White [types something into her computer very quickly] God, I want you. Not just sexually, in every way.
[fast typing]
Sue White I want to wake up next to you, watch you sleep,
[typing]
Sue White run my hand over your back and edge forward into regions knowing that my hand could make you feel like no other could.
[more typing]
Sue White Mobile phone number?
Dr. Macartney 07956, actually, I'm between...
Sue White Thighs?
Dr. Macartney ...networks.
Sue White Okay.
[typing]
Sue White And, um... Oh, my God, I want to feel you in my mouth.
[typing]
Sue White House number?
Dr. Macartney 21.
Sue White That's it! That's all we were missing. All righty. Well, you know, you're free to go. See you at the slave auction.
Dr. Macartney Yes.
Sue White [whispering] I have an unlimited budget!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Kissing in the toilet?
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes... who sang Kissing In The Toilets in 1978?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Er... was it a young George Michael?
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes.
[leaves]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Fucking hell, that was a guess!
[sings]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Kissing in the toilet - don't flush, it's lush...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I can do a surface dive in my pyjamas.
Dr. Macartney That's probably very handy for a bedwetter.
Dr. Caroline Todd How was the interview?
Dr. Macartney Not sure... think I might have used the words 'job', 'stick', 'up' and 'arse' all in one sentence. Is that a bad thing?
Dr. Caroline Todd Well I... I think tone of voice is very important.
Dr. Macartney Is it, is it? Damn. Shit. Excuse me, I have some patients to see.
Dr. Macartney Martin, Martin, see this - is that your signiture?
Dr. Martin Dear Yeah, it is, yeah.
Dr. Macartney Yeah, can't really do smiley faces on death certificates. Does look a little bit insensitive.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You - are a *gingre*.
Dr. Macartney I am a *fraise-blonde*.
Dr. Angela Hunter What did you do before Alcohol became the centre of your life?
Dr. Caroline Todd Homework.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [critiques Martin's wine at the party] Pure tramp juice! I know, you were standing in the offy saying "I know I should bring a Chablis but it's only a party". Vin du Pays for what you get and what you get is shite!
Sue White [Slave Auction Date] Oh pleasure your body as well as your mind you poor man!
Lyndon Jones Rather not.
Sue White Why?
Lyndon Jones Because you're disturbing, tedious and desperate! Sorry, but that's just the way it is. Let's forget this ever happened.
[gets in a taxi. She follows him in]
Sue White I don't mind swallowing!
Lyndon Jones [he jumps out the other side and runs for it]
[Guy has let slip that he was a bridesmaid at the age of five]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan It was a turn of phrase!
Dr. Macartney Turn of gender?
Dr. Martin Dear [he's handed a CD with cocaine lines on it at the party. He turns it over, and the other guy lunges to the carpet] That's a good band!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan And I found my number crumpled up in her hand on the page of a novel. That's what L'Air du Temps means to me.
Joanna Clore If you fancy a **** just say so!
Jake See that? That's Stickle Sense. It never leaves you.
Harriet Schulenburg I'm not! It's negative! Booze!
[They break out booze for her. Suddenly Joanna starts screaming in her office]
Dr. Macartney You know what you need? You need a system. Like I used mnemonics when I was revising.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yeah, me too. Take the bones of the head, alright...
[points to parts of his head as he names the bones]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan frontal, parietal, occipital, zygomatic, sphenoid, temporal, maxilla, mandible, vomer, nasal.
Dr. Martin Dear Jesus, how did you remember that?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I just took a simple everyday phrase where the words begin with the same letters as the bones.
Dr. Macartney Go on then, what is it?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Foreign politicians often zing stereotypical tunes, mayday, mayday, Venezuela, neck.
Dr. Macartney I happen to know that more people come out of that room alive than dead. There are people employed to keep track of those numbers.
Dr. Alan Statham Will you desist!
Dr. Caroline Todd What happened the day of the accident?
Dr. Macartney What accident?
Dr. Caroline Todd Ooooooh! Bollocking shitbags!
Dr. Macartney Say it with me, say it with me, funk-eh.
Dr. Martin Dear Funk-ee!
Dr. Macartney Funk-eh!
Dr. Martin Dear Funk-ee!
Dr. Macartney No, funk-eh!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [scary voice] Funkehh!
[Dr Secretan comes into Sue's office with a small boy under his arm]
Sue White What's this?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan It's a kid. Um, what do they eat?
Sue White Is it lost?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan No. I borrowed it from someone because I'm trying to pull and apparently women love it.
[pause]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Is it doing anything for me?
Sue White No.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [he puts the child down on Sue's desk] Here, you have it.
[he leaves]
Sue White [looks at the child less than enthusiastic] Er, hello.
toddler Hello.
Sue White Hello. Umm... do you, do you want one of these?
[she pulls a lolly out of a drawer]
toddler Yes, please.
[holds out a hand towards the lolly]
Sue White [pulls the lolly away] Well, you can't have it.
[Sue has bought Guy at the slave auction since Mac wasn't available]
Sue White Right, now, you are my slave and I can make you do anything I want you to, Dr Secretan.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yeah, within reason.
Sue White Well, not necessarily.
[she pulls a red curly wig out of her bag]
Sue White Right, for instance, pop this on.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan What?
Sue White Go on, slave, pop that on!
[Guy puts the wig on reluctantly]
Sue White Oohh, good, just, er, you know, suck your cheeks in.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Why?
Sue White Just do it! Just pretend you've got cheekbones.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Right, okay...
[he does as he is told]
Sue White And say "Hello, Sue".
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Hello, Sue.
Sue White [she moans] ..."I'm Dr McCartney"...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I'm Dr... ahhhhh. Oh, I'm not saying it, oh, for God's sake!
Sue White Yeah, touch my bottom! Touch! Touch it!
[Guy grabs it reluctantly]
Sue White Haaaahhhh, ahhoh, hihhihi...!
[she giggles girlishly]
Sue White Well, let's buy a sofa together, Mac, shall we? Shall we? It's nice, isn't it?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Oh, it's great.
Sue White Nice showroom, this, isnt it? Not too busy for a Saturday? Like this one? Shall we? Shall we buy it?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yes, let's buy it, darling.
Sue White Oooohhh, okay!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I could see my white puny body draped across it. I can see my ginger pubes collecting in the cracks.
Sue White Can you? Oh stop it! Ohhh, in my crack! Collecting in my crack! Oh, lovely! Oooooohhh, you lovely thing!
Dr. Caroline Todd [at Caroline's housewarming party. Caroline is standing in the doorway saying goodbye to some people. Sue White jumps up to her] Bye, bye, um, thanks for coming. Oh, oh, you were here...? Well, thank you for coming.
Sue White [she leans in and speaks to Caroline's breasts] Thank you, Dr Trodd, for inviting me to your party...
Dr. Caroline Todd I didn't know I did, but you were here and now you're going so that's all that matters.
Sue White [leans in and kisses her passionately]
Dr. Caroline Todd I've been sick.
Sue White [with her hands on her own breasts] Well, so have I. And I am completely shaved!
[panting]
Dr. Caroline Todd Oh, God. Oh, God.
Sue White Bye-bye then. I'll see you at work, okay?
[sings and skips away]
Boyce [to Alan] You can't make me laugh... by poking me.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yeah, I'll see you in Zurich.
Dr. Caroline Todd I do like him.
Sue White I see.
Dr. Caroline Todd In a non-professional way.
Sue White Ah.
Dr. Caroline Todd And I work with him every day so...
[Sue makes strange gagging noises]
Dr. Caroline Todd What?
Sue White Nothing. It's - er - you work with him every day?
Dr. Caroline Todd Yeah.
Sue White Guy?
Dr. Caroline Todd No.
Sue White The other one?
Dr. Caroline Todd Yeah.
Sue White [close to tears] The - er - the one with the lion's mane?
Dr. Caroline Todd I - w - yeah.
Sue White I see. Well, Dr Trod, maybe you've had your chance with him. Maybe it's too late. Maybe someone else deserves to take priority. Maybe you should just STAY AWAY or pay the price. Mmm, mmm? Now maybe you should think about that. You've been warned, lady.
Joanna Clore What kind of masked kidnapper are you?
Dr. Alan Statham Well, one who is loath to contravene local bye-laws, actually.
Dr. Caroline Todd [Final advice to a school tour] Don't get ill. We make you very sleepy and do terrible things to you.
Neurosurgeon Mac, you've been in the business for a while, what would you say is the worst thing about this job?
Dr. Macartney The worst thing, I would say, is the white coats because they make me look quite pale.
Neurosurgeon Seriously.
Dr. Macartney Seriously? The bureaucracy.
Neurosurgeon No.
Dr. Macartney The lack of adequate funding?
Neurosurgeon No, I'm thinking of something more patient-oriented.
Dr. Macartney Got it, smelly patients.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [In the operating theatre. Martin has failed his exams again] Maybe he's not cut out to be a Doctor. Maybe he's cut out to be a nurse, I mean they can be as thick as pigshit!
[a kidney-bowl flies right into his face with a loud clang]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Ow!
Support Nurse Sorry!
Dr. Alan Statham Welcome to the lunatic asylum!
Dr. Caroline Todd What, "You don't have to be crazy to work here, but it helps"?
Dr. Alan Statham Well, I don't know about that, although the Trust is an Equal Opportunities Employer so some of the Secretarial Staff might be a bit...
[twirls a finger by his head]
Joanna Clore [bored of him] Oh, God!
[Drags Carol away]
Jake [Carol's killed his vintage Tamagotchi] Just one second!
[turns away and quietly screams]
Jake Right, I'm going to have a second glass of that lovely wine!
Sue White [kissing the doll] Live, damn you! Live!
Ventriloquist's Dummy Fuck off back to Dr. MacCartney.
Sue White I know. I just don't know what to do about that Holly.
Ventriloquist's Dummy Destroy her!
Sue White How?
Ventriloquist's Dummy Leave it to me!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You should be with someone... less nice!
Dr. Caroline Todd Go away and think about how little sense that makes.
Jake [Carol's dumped him] Well, you did that very well, thank you.
Dr. Caroline Todd Oh, no, don't be so nice. At least get angry or shout or something.
Jake No, I'm not going to get angry and shout about BEING STRUNG ALONG BY SOMEONE WHO DOESN'T KNOW THEIR OWN MIND, WHO EVERYONE CAN SEE WHO SHE SHOULD BE WITH BUT HER because shouting never really solves anything, does it?
Sue White A HAAAAAANDBAG? Sorry, I've just always wanted to say that.
Boyce Mine says "Lowers sperm count" what does yours say?
Naughty Rachel "May cause miscarriage"
[They swap cigarette packets and start smoking]
Dr. Alan Statham I need a new name badge. It's supposed to say "Dr Alan Statham Consultant Radiologist" but someone's blacked out the O, the N, the S, the L, the first T and the A of the word "Consultant"!
Sue White So now it says...?
Dr. Macartney [restraining order] Read it, memorise it, never come near me again.
Sue White BUT WHAT ABOOT THA WEE BAIRN?
Sue White [Jogging in the Canteen] You're all a bunch of fatties! You can't eat that, you're far too fat!
Dr. Angela Hunter If you see the new girl, snap off her fingers, burn her hair off and pluck out her nipples!
Kim Alabaster He's not worth it, Karen.
Karen Ball [crying over Martin chasing Carol] He is!
Kim Alabaster He's not.
Karen Ball Yes he is!
Kim Alabaster He's got pink trousers on, Karen!
Karen Ball I like them!
Sue White How's this one?
Dr. Martin Dear [tries a shirt on] Well it's a bit crispy... round here.
Sue White Oh my creeping Jesus, these are supposed to have been waashed!
Dr. Martin Dear Washed? You mean they're not new?
Sue White New? No, they're not new, what would I be doing with new clothes in my office? This is the Dead Box!
Dr. Martin Dear You mean these are the clothes of dead people? That's disgusting.
Sue White Oh, come on, there's nothing wrong with it. Look:
[points to shirt]
Sue White Fatal RTA,
[points to trousers]
Sue White Fatal RTA,
[puts boot on desk]
Sue White Stroke Victim! I had to wait three days for these, saves me a fortune. But come on, I'll take you shopping.
Sue White You say you're stressed about your exams. Well, it seems to me if you stopped being stressed things would be better for you.
Dr. Martin Dear Yes!
Slave Auction MC Dr. McCartney has withdrawn from the Slave Auction.
Sue White [howls in anguish]
Dr. Caroline Todd [has been interviewing for a lodger] All I've had so far are Psychopaths.
Dr. Angela Hunter Ah, well, I'm not a Psychopath! HA HA HA HAAA! I'm not!
Dr. Caroline Todd That's not what I knew, actually. I just had some frankly weak material about an embarrassing middle name. I didn't know any of that stuff.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Ah.
Dr. Caroline Todd I do now, though. What a lot of things I know. I'm a walking encyclopedia...
Sue White Do you know the Story of the Magical Pink Rabbit?
Dr. Macartney Hang on. Does the Magic Rabbit live in an Enchanted Forest?
Sue White Yeah!
Dr. Macartney Does the Magic Rabbit only pop his nose out of his burrow once in a while?
Sue White Right!
Dr. Macartney Can I just say something? I have no idea what we're talking about.
Sue White Yes you do!
Dr. Macartney No I don't, I'm going.
Dr. Martin Dear [abusing the Database] Used to make fun of me, now he sells Fridges! Yes!
Dr. Macartney I'm going to take away your Hangover Hat and give you my I Knew When I'd Had Enough Hat.
Dr. Alan Statham To whit...
Boyce T' whoo?
Dr. Alan Statham I am not an Owl, Boyce.
Boyce Although you are rather feathery, aren't you, to the touch?
Dr. Alan Statham No, and I suppose you're about to launch into an absurd story about waking up in my bed after a slave auction and having to borrow my pants!
Boyce Here you go. Haven't had a chance to wash them yet...
Dr. Alan Statham No, Sue White isn't here, she's gone to do a poo on a Plate! Right, I'll let her know. No, this isn't Dr. Statham it's someone else.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan It won't go any further.
Dr. Caroline Todd I think I may have to kill you.
Dr. Macartney [bangs Guy's head against lockers] Say it!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Je suis desole...
Dr. Macartney [bangs Guy's head] In English!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Martin I'm s... I'm s... I'm s... sorry I told you you'd passed your exams when you hadn't.
[Martin pulls Guy's lip]
Dr. Macartney Now hug.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Dr. Guilaume Secretan, Dr. Martin Dear: What?
Dr. Macartney I said hug.
[there is no reaction]
Dr. Macartney FUCKING HUG!
[Guy and Martin hug very awkwardly but break apart when Mac walks away. He turns back]
Dr. Macartney I said hug!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [on Martin's new party outfit] Oh look, it's the love child of Wayne Sleep and Godzilla. What are you, the eighth dwarf, Twatty? You know, even if you were from the future you'd still be wrong. Actually do you know what I like about this outfit? Fuck all.
[sucks the spikes on his shoulders]
Jake [in the Occupational Therapy Suite] Okay, Joanna, now we're a bit more relaxed, I'd like to try something.
Joanna Clore Well, hurry up, I do have an office to run.
Jake Right, well, what I want you to do is imagine that all the recent unpleasantness is held in a little box deep inside.
Joanna Clore Ah, yes, nice little box.
Jake No, well, we have to deal with things. So, on the count of three, I want you to open the box and deal with what's inside. One... two...
Joanna Clore AHH! AHHH! AHHHH!
Jake No, well...
Joanna Clore AHH!
Jake Okay, close the box.
Joanna Clore AHHH!
Jake Close the box.
Joanna Clore AHHH!
Jake CLOSE THE BOX! No, you don't want that. Let's just try to relax...
Karen Ball [online game] I don't want to be in Slytherin!
Naughty Rachel You can't go back. The decision of the Sorting Hat is always final!
Karen Ball [runs off crying]
Kim Alabaster [starts after her]
Naughty Rachel No! Careful! It might be a Slytherin trick...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan So, are you sure you understand the spoooon of destiny?
Dr. Macartney I do understand the spoooon of destiny.
Dr. Alan Statham All hail, thou Nursey Nymphet! Be mine!
Dr. Alan Statham Confiscatio Secundum Tempore!
Neurosurgeon [to self] Can't imagine why he'd want to forget you. Nightmare.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [Amnesty International's "Secret Policeman's Ball" 2006, to audience member] Did you go to a Comprehensive?
Neurosurgeon Incident.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Accident.
Neurosurgeon Incident.
Emmy [mesmerised by Boyce singing "Tainted Love" for Charity. Mac pulls her away]
Harriet Schulenburg [she's turned up to work wearing bunny ears] I thought everyone seemed cheerful! Oh, God. I put flowers on Mother's grave...
Dr. Martin Dear [yo-yo trick] Count the ants!
Dr. Caroline Todd You said you had a Spare Room, that was a lie!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I have a Spore Room! I collect Spores from around the World.
Dr. Alan Statham That's too far away you, you... immigrated ignoramus!
Car Park Attendent ...Yeah. Anyway, proper Doctors, people like him
[points out Mac and his motorcycle]
Car Park Attendent , get the spaces closest to the Hospital.
Dr. Alan Statham I am a bloody proper Doctor!
Sue White [lying on her desk, floating a ping pong ball with a straw]
Dr. Caroline Todd Sorry, is this a bad time?
Sue White [gets up] No, no, I'm here to soothe, I'm here to bathe, I'm here to listen to the worker's woes.
Doodle tacked to Mac's Locker ANTI-BODY. We're against everybody!
Boyce [scanning crisp packets] Direct hit!
Sue White Health and Safety have said you'll have to cut your hair, but for me it can't be long enough! I imagine a woman can only hang on!
[grabs Mac's hair]
Naughty Rachel Oooh, Karen, Dr Martin Dear isn't-he-queer is on his way!
Karen Ball Oh my God! How do I look?
Naughty Rachel ...Rough.
Boyce Marty!
Dr. Martin Dear Boycey!
Boyce Marty!
Dr. Martin Dear Boycey!
Boyce Marty!
Dr. Martin Dear Boycey!
Boyce Marty!
Dr. Martin Dear Boycey!
Boyce Marty!
Dr. Martin Dear Boycey!
Boyce STOP IT!
Dr. Caroline Todd How do you feel?
Dr. Macartney Really tired.
Dr. Caroline Todd That's perfectly normal, you're a Doctor.
Dr. Martin Dear The Path Lab guys keep stealing my yoghurt!
Sue White Now, now! Whoa, there, Columbo!
Dr. Caroline Todd Why doesn't he remember that for fifteen minutes we were... in love?
Neurosurgeon Please, let go of my lapels! It's a transient phenomenon, retrograde amnesia after a head trauma, he should be back to normal in three weeks. Wow, fifteen minutes? So, it's the real thing, then?
Dr. Caroline Todd Shut up. We had build-up too.
Neurosurgeon Ooh! "Build-up". Now if you'll excuse me, I'd like to pee...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [walking around crying, to self] We fight the rampaging hoardes/ something something something/ Of our destiny we are Lords/ For Whitleaf School/ shall fight as one/ Hooray! Hooray! Hooray! What are you looking at? Pleb!
Support Nurse [to Guy] Back off, Butcher!
Naughty Rachel What are you doing?
Dr. Martin Dear I'm lurking!
Harriet Schulenburg I know I took a lot of pills to try and flush him out, but it doesn't mean I don't love him. He's just a bit blinky.
Kim Alabaster [points at calendar] Got the ******! He's with the babysitter! Right, ladies, let's get the **** out of here.
Dr. Alan Statham [in the throes of passion with Joanna] I love you Simon Mason!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Just think of the bones and the phrase will come back!
Dr. Caroline Todd [on mobile to locksmith] I'm a Doctor. I'm starting a new job at 8.30 at a Hospital. I'm dirty and exhausted and people could die and it'll be your fault!
Dr. Alan Statham Heed me!
Dr. Alan Statham And we can see in the second image of the gall bladder that the stone has been dislodged. I call this the Mick Jagger effect, because it is a rolling stone... That is a joke you may laugh.
Dr. Caroline Todd I don't know, I think I'd quite like to have a husband. He could shake the spiders from my shoes.
Flying Cat Mreow!
Dr. Caroline Todd Where did you come from?
Dr. Alan Statham [Dumped. Cuts off his tie with scissors and hyperventilates]
Dr. Martin Dear A Pilot's better than a Doctor, isn't it?
Dr. Alan Statham Sh! A dwarf may hear you...
Dr. Macartney [Carol's first day] I'll vouch for her! Yeah, you look like a Doctor. Dilated pupils... no sense of humour...
Dr. Caroline Todd [pranked] I've just seen the face of Jesus.
Sue White [mobile goes off and she starts dancing]
Dr. Macartney That should traumatise most of them out of ever choosing a career in Medicine.
[He and Carol high-five]
Patient [Dr Statham is dressed as a Mountie] Did you get your man? The Mounties! The Mounties always get their man!
Dr. Caroline Todd [Party] There are some Neurologists over there who might be able to help you!
Dr. Alan Statham If you boil a kettle with vinegar it gets rid of the residue.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan My Father was one of the Gnomes of Zurich.
Joanna Clore What, really short?
Dr. Angela Hunter [Harp] It's such a part of me that I do forget that it's quite big.
Angela's Boyfriend Clever babe.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [pretending to be Sue] I'm mad and I'm Scottish, I'm mad and I'm Scottish...
Naughty Rachel [Mobiles set to Vibrate taped to her Breasts] Kiss me! I took it too far, didn't I?
Dr. Caroline Todd I'm stooping down so I don't accidentally put on the Hangover Hat that's hanging over me.
Jake [Hypnotise Carol to forget Mac?] I might get in trouble.
Harriet Schulenburg [affair with bald IT Guy] But he's so Shiny!
Sue White [throws away Wedding Bouquet and Dr Todd catches it] No! I don't think so.
[snatches it and gives it to Dr. Hunter]
Dr. Angela Hunter [flounces around in front of Dr. Todd]
Kim Alabaster [Photocopier Competition] What? Ol' "Big Pants", there?
Lyndon Jones Well, you did ask me whose I liked best...
Harriet Schulenburg [Victory Dance]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Goths! It's genius how they make it look like they're ugly on purpose.
Joanna Clore I love the smell of formaldehyde in the morning, don't you?
Angela's Boyfriend She's cute, yeah, but she does Dance Like a Wolf.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Had that one Front and Back.
Applicant I'm an Only Child! Ha-ha!
[Beating head with cushion]
Applicant Mummy! And Daddy! And Me! Ah, I feel better now.
Dr. Caroline Todd Jake's so positive. He says "Love like you've never been hurt, Work like you don't need the Money, and Dance like no-one's watching." I like that.
Dr. Martin Dear Yeah, Dance like no-one's watching!
[Silly Dance]
Dr. Macartney [Coma Dream] This town ain't big enough for the both of us!
Boyce [tequila slammers] If you're still standing after this one, I'll let you put your hand down my pants.
Naughty Rachel Oh, God!
[They all drink and Rachel runs off to be sick]
Kim Alabaster Still standing...
Dr. Martin Dear [Cliff edge Ambulance] I'll sacrifice myself! My legs are gone, anyway!
Dr. Macartney No!
[Aside to Guy]
Dr. Macartney Is it Karen? Karen wouldn't want you to.
Dr. Martin Dear Well, you can't go because you've got Carol, it'll have to be Guy!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Wait I've got stuff to live for too! I can't die, I can't die... until I remember the name of the Last Muskateer!
Dr. Martin Dear Athos!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Oh yeah...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [Card Game] It's another Tarot, Caro...
Sue White Ah, she touched my Jacksie! Her, the one with no Fanny! Touched my Jacksie!
Sue White Did you just touch my Squirrel?
Mum [Tea] Here you are, sweetheart.
Joanna Clore Are you legal? I mean, am I going to be on some kind of register?
Young Man No, I'm legal. Just. It was my birthday, that's why I was at the Bar.
Dr. Macartney You're part of my Team!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You're part of my Anus!
Dr. Alan Statham Don't touch my Sopranino!
Sign Please put dirty hand towels in the bins provided.
Dr. Alan Statham Green Eyed Panty Monster!
Dr. Macartney Not the Hands!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Not the Hair!
Poster If you think giving up smoking is difficult, try telling your children you have lung cancer.
Dr. Alan Statham Welcome to our Humble Palace of Miracles.
Sue White Pah! Pah-Pah Pah! Pah-Pah Pah-Pah Pah-Pah! Pah-Pah!
Chaplain I'm the Chaplain.
Dr. Alan Statham [Shakes her hand in a Cross Shape]
Joanna Clore Did you just shove a Banana down my top?
Dr. Angela Hunter Sometimes I can be entirely without scruples.
Dr. Alan Statham Alright, a small key for you to swallow and a toy soldier for me. C'mon it'll be great! "A small key? A toy soldier? What's it all about?" We can drive them insane from beyond the grave!
Joanna Clore I like it, c'mon then.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Not the Face!
Dr. Alan Statham Not the Pens!
Harriet Schulenburg That's me, notorious jellybrain.
Dr. Caroline Todd Dr Caroline Secretan... Dr Caroline Secretan... Hi, yeah, I'm Dr Secretan!
Holly Hawkes [T Shirt: The word "Congratulations" dripping with blood]
Dr. Martin Dear Don't joke about that! That's Big Shit, your Mum dying!
Dr. Angela Hunter You're the perfect girlfriend.
Holly Hawkes I would HATE you... to think that...
Dr. Macartney I don't know what to say.
Dr. Caroline Todd I think that's a first.
Holly Hawkes [talking about nepotism] I don't know, it's all very incestuous.
[Guy chokes]
Holly Hawkes Comparisons are odious.
Naughty Rachel [kicks him]
Clerk Ah, dammit!
Naughty Rachel Sorry, Joanna says you're not allowed to use the photocopier for personal use.
Clerk I suppose you were just following orders, then. Listen, would you like to go out sometime?
Naughty Rachel Sure, and just so you know, I always fuck on the first date.
Dr. Alan Statham [knocking] In Tray!
Sue White [releases a fly into the Insectecutor with sadistic relish]
Sign [near fire escape] This area is under 24 hour surveillance.
Naughty Rachel 90% of banknotes have had cocaine on them, so we're just giving these a lick.
Joanna Clore Can you feel anything?
Prostitute I've still got my tights on!
Sue White [Party] Crack Cocaine?
Dr. Martin Dear No, thank you.
Dr. Alan Statham It's my Man Milk.
Joanna Clore You've given me a locket with cum in it?
Lyndon Jones You're forgetting that I'm in charge of the Database and can see exactly how "Slightly Older" you are...
Dr. Macartney [post-Coma] What an interesting thing to say say.
Dr. Caroline Todd Okay, now I'm getting scared.
Dr. Alan Statham You're all a bunch of slitty, slatty, sluts! And you haven't even got a cock! Haven't even got a cock!
Dr. Martin Dear [crumples onto the floor in a Corridor and everyone just walks over him]
Caroline's Mum They say that seeing the Mother-in-Law is looking into the future!
Dr. Macartney Thank God I'm dying.
Joanna Clore What's wrong with her?
Kim Alabaster Her iPod is on shuffle and Travis just came on.
Joanna Clore [Drops Rachel's iPod into a glass of water]
Dr. Alan Statham I march to the beat of a different drummer. Jesus!
Joanna Clore Okay, now you're scaring me.
Joanna Clore [caught stealing muffins] Do you how long it's been since I had carbohydrate?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Martin's having a wank in the cupboard!
Dr. Martin Dear I'm not!
Kim Alabaster [yelling in the corridors] Hey, fucker!
Boyce Hi, Slag!
Kim Alabaster Why you walking like that, get lucky?
Boyce Yeah!
Kim Alabaster Anyone I should be worried about?
Boyce Just some Totty with Top Tits!
[they meet up and snog]
Dr. Caroline Todd Oh yeah! You really got me now! You got me so I don't know what I'm doing! Oh yeah! You really got me now! You got me so I can't slee-eep at night!
Dr. Alan Statham Who's a good little boy? Are you going to be a radiologist when you grow up like your Uncle Alan?
Dr. Caroline Todd Did I just see you come?
Dr. Angela Hunter No, I think I just missed it.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I can't tell you that.
Dr. Macartney You'll be fine, just lose some weight!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Ah, Trim Bush!
Joanna Clore What?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Tremendous.
Dr. Caroline Todd Look, Mr Questions...
Dr. Martin Dear [hugging her] Oh, you're lovely!
Joanna Clore No, I'm not.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Why are they always sick?
Harriet Schulenburg Look at the Fairies!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan The information is in my mind. It exists.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Right, you're getting my best moves!
Boyce Put the breadstick down.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Go and have a hand-shandy, go on.
Dr. Alan Statham [Boyce has projected a large photoshopped image of Dr Statham partaking in an Obscene Act onto the side of the Hospital] BOYCE!
Sue White [hits a button and "Fuck Off" runs across an LED Display]
Dr. Alan Statham [staples a Cheeseplant]
Dr. Alan Statham A Daddy Longlegs is not a Father!
Real Hospital Staff [flat acceptance of shenanigans]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [trying to Charm the Canteen Staff] Well, you look... fit...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Pikey! The earrings are a giveaway!
Sue White Ah, Lyndon, lovely, lovely Lyndon!
Dr. Alan Statham He Looms!
Sue White [cutting the brakes on a Doctor's car]
Dr. Angela Hunter [Chucking in Medicine for Fame] If it doesn't happen now, it'll never happen!
Boyce [has sex with Kim in Carol's bed]
DVD Extra [the Office Girls run up to a Roadie, Naughty Rachel takes a Polaroid up her dress, and they swap it for the Donuts he's carrying and run off]
Holly Hawkes Don't worry, I've seen all Human Life.
Dr. Caroline Todd Angela's been sold into porn slavery in Canada.
Dr. Angela Hunter Why the eyepatch?
Kim Alabaster I got sperm in my eye.
Dr. Macartney [Retrieves his motorcycle from an elevator he has marked out of service, and then surrounded with trash]
Sign Minimum wait with no appointment is one hour.
Dr. Martin Dear I've got an Angry Penis!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan That's nice, what is it?
Sue White Umbilical Cords.
Boyce You're a Christian, you have to Forgive me!
Dr. Alan Statham Well, lately I've been adopting a more Agnostic approach.
[hits Boyce with his pointer]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You're not a real man until you've got some blood on your sword.
Pimp [to Dr Martin Dear] It's just not the done thing, you know? Running another guy's Ho...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Sex for Everyone!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [Deleted scene] I don't know, I'm not a Psychologist!
Dr. Caroline Todd Me neither, but I know a big heap of steaming bullshit when I see it!
Altar GOD IS NEAR.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Why are you masturbating your ear?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I took the bitch home, took the bitch home, took the bitch home... Last Night!
Holly Hawkes [Deletes Carol's message from Mac's answer-machine]
Dr. Macartney Well?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Well what, you scrawny poof?
[Mac pushes Guy's head into a bowl of cornflakes]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [through cornflakes] You're not a poof! You're not a poof!
[Mac pulls Guy's head up again]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You're not a poof!
Dr. Macartney And?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan And - you are a poof!
[Mac empties the bowl over Guy's head]
Holly Hawkes [to Mackensie] I like your hoodie. Those are illegal in this country, you know.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Do you think you could kill somebody out of work?
Dr. Macartney What, kill an unemployed person?
Dr. Macartney [ribbing Guy over going to a boarding school] Yes, go on, you don't want to miss Double Latin. And I think Pongo is going to bring some tuck up to the dorm!
Sign East Hampton Hospital Trust.
Dr. Alan Statham You bloody bastards!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [Martin has failed his exams, and Secretan is mercy-killing him with an arcade game's gun] I'll shoot him in the brains when I find them!
Dr. Caroline Todd Will you please stop eating the patient?
Sue White I will answer you, but only in the language of the Crow.
Sue White Leave me now, I want to rest my scary eyes.
Joanna Clore [dragging the bagged dwarf to the incinerator] Maybe you shouldn't kill dwarfs with Herons!
Dr. Alan Statham Maybe you shouldn't hide dwarfs under people's desks!
Dr. Alan Statham I think I'm having a nervous breakdown.
Joanna Clore I think I am too.
Dr. Alan Statham Everything's gone Dwarf!
Dr. Alan Statham Your urine seems to be fluorescent.
Graffiti on Guy's Locker Sex God.
Dr. Alan Statham Confiscatio!
Boyce [to Dr Statham] You Pedant!
Karen Ball Damn my furry face!
Dr. Martin Dear How about Lord Chiseltooth?
Sue White I could put a spell on you.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan No! Now he won't be able to eat asparagus!
Dr. Alan Statham Does my coat sweep when I go round corners?
Poster Be careful when giving out personal details, you never know where they'll end up.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan My Mother's Womb is no more...
Dr. Caroline Todd [Lays down beside Mac in his Coma. Hastily sits down again when someone walks in]
Sue White Ooh, Martin! Wee willy winkie's not so wee!
Joanna Clore [They're all reading Oedipus Rex] Very funny.
Sue White [Bunny Ears at a Funeral]
🧡
Dr. Alan Statham Why?
Karen Ball She said you'd ask. She's bored. She started going out with you because she was bored, and she's still bored. You're boring. Sorry.
Dr. Alan Statham No, you don't have to be nice!
Dr. Caroline Todd Colleague!
Dr. Caroline Todd [Puts a CD on because she can't really play the Flute]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I could happily kill everyone with a baseball cap.
Dr. Macartney One baseball cap?
Dr. Caroline Todd Did you just throw your breast at me?
Sue White No. Do you want me to?
Dr. Caroline Todd No.
Dr. Caroline Todd I don't think I like your tone tonight, Martin.
Dr. Martin Dear [looks in other direction] Fuck off.
Dr. Martin Dear No, actually, it's a note and it's quite hard.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Suicide note?
Dr. Martin Dear No.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Shame.
Dr. Angela Hunter Martin's got his result.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Is it terminal?
Dr. Macartney Can I go and cut people up now?
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes.
Dr. Macartney Excellent!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Oh, what are you scared about Marty?
Dr. Martin Dear Oh, er, well, er, failing my exams again and everyone I know realising what a loser I am and always will be, and losing any self-esteem that I ever had, and hating myself and being myself for the rest of my life.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Fair enough.
Dr. Martin Dear Still, I suppose everyone feels like that about exams, don't they?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Er, no. Not me.
Dr. Martin Dear Why not?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Ooh, let me see. Is it because exams are easy peasy lemon squeezy or I'm brilliant? It's both! See, the Secretans have never been a home to self-doubt, I have no idea what you're feeling.
Dr. Martin Dear Well, it's bloody horrible.
[Martin puts on his doctor's coat. A tiger tail is pinned to the back. Guy notices]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Erm, Martin.
Dr. Martin Dear What?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Nothing.
Dr. Macartney The smell of her perfume mingling with her skin, her bodily fluids, her shampoo... which all come together to make...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan A dirty minging woman, trust the bloody French to make it sound romantic.
Dr. Caroline Todd Aha! Where have you been, aren't you supposed to be back in theatre and I've been looking for you.
Dr. Macartney Here, no, and well done, you've found me. It's your turn to hide.
Dr. Macartney I'm assuming you've taken painkillers?
Dr. Caroline Todd I want something stronger. I want the stuff you use... to kill people.
Dr. Macartney Nope, saving all that for Guy.
Joanna Clore God, you've changed your tune.
Dr. Alan Statham Yes, I march to a different tune.
[sings]
Dr. Alan Statham La la la la la la-la-laaa, la la la la...
Dr. Martin Dear It is for a good cause.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I don't do good causes, OK? A charity shag maybe, but certainly not to raise fucking money for medical equipment.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [in operating theatre] What? Does it say no smoking?
[bad Geordie accent]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Does it say no smoking? Which way to the dole office? Do you know I'm unemployed and I have a mullet?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Buggering wank!
Dr. Macartney No, no, don't tell me the Swiss water polo team lost again!
Sue White This is Dr Macartney.
Dr. Macartney Hi - Mac, call me Mac, hi.
Dr. Caroline Todd Any relation to...
Dr. Macartney Ringo Starr? No, actually, but impeccable timing because we're short a pair of hands down on a routine hernia operation.
Dr. Martin Dear You know, I've never really even touched anyone that attractive.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Well, I don't mind you touching my arm if you want.
Dr. Martin Dear Oh, it's not quite the same is it?
Dr. Macartney I'm sorry, was that a comeback? Not that I heard it or anything, I was about twenty yards down the corridor...
Dr. Martin Dear The patients don't like me.
Sue White I see. Anything else?
Dr. Caroline Todd Go away.
Dr. Macartney Shan't.
Dr. Caroline Todd I am such a tit.
Dr. Macartney Yep. Yep.
Dr. Caroline Todd You don't have to agree with me.
Dr. Macartney I was just being polite.
Dr. Macartney [into phone] He had sex with his mother.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Don't tell them that!
Dr. Macartney Why not?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Jesus, what's wrong with you?
Dr. Macartney Why not, it's not a crime!
[listens into phone]
Dr. Macartney Oh, it is? Wow. Apparently you can get up to seven years...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan This is you talking someone out of a suicidal depression?
Dr. Martin Dear I'm not your slave!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan You've been misinformed.
Joanna Clore [on Mac's hair] Well, at least I don't look like a girl.
Dr. Macartney Ah, touche, touche...
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Oi, I made up a song, it goes -
[sings]
Dr. Guilaume Secretan who's the man? Who's the man? Is Guy the man? Yes yes I am!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan I feel safe here. It reminds me of...
Sue White Being locked away as a boarding-school boy for tampering with your down-belows?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yep... No!
Dr. Martin Dear Have you ever thought about having a sexy girlfriend who you'd sleep with?
Dr. Caroline Todd Nope.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan [holding a keyboard singing] Mackenzie, gonna get the finger, cos his daddy, so freaky ginger.
Sue White Okay, this is a "Hospital". It's full of people desperately hoping to get better, but most of them don't and they die in pain. So, any questions?
Kid on School Tour Can we see the morgue?
Sue White No.
Joanna Clore I know you can't be a complete idiot or they wouldn't let you work here.
Dr. Alan Statham ...I'm glad you're on my side.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Foreign Politicians often zing stereotypical tunes. Mayday! Mayday! Venezuela neck.
Dr. Alan Statham I've got to go and sort out some lymphocytes, but I'll be back soon.
Chaplain How soon?
Dr. Alan Statham About twenty minutes?
Chaplain Are you sure you're getting enough work done?
Dr. Alan Statham [grasps her hand] We have fatter fish to fry!
Dr. Caroline Todd But what if you were being chased by the hounds, and you knew you had cubs that needed you back at the den?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Well, I'd just move on, find another Supervixen and start again.
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes, I think you would, wouldn't you? Shall we get going, then?
Dr. Guilaume Secretan Yeah, but that was all hypothetical. Anyway I'm going back for them.
Dr. Caroline Todd Oh, it's too late for that. The hounds tore them all to shreds!
Dr. Guilaume Secretan NO! NO! My cubs! My cubs! Dead! How could this happen! AHHH!
Harriet Schulenburg No!
Dr. Alan Statham No, of course not. Who'd want me? I look like a broom! And who'd want to go out with a broom?
Harriet Schulenburg A dustpan?
Dr. Alan Statham Yes, and where would one find a maritally unfettered dustpan?
Harriet Schulenburg Well, my husband found me at evening classes.
Poetry Group Leader You don't have to rush at it, Alan. Just let what Linda has said penetrate our souls.
Dr. Alan Statham ...Right! Penetrated.
[Takes the chair, unfolds his poem]
Dr. Alan Statham "Carrier Pigeon". Carrier Pigeon... Carrier Pigeon... Carrier... of disease! OH! Gnarled claw... disease eating away at your very being... "Look out! A car!" "I can't fly, my wing's damaged." Beep. Beep. Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep... Let it penetrate.
Joanna Clore [bursts in on Statham beating a Green Dwarf to death with a stuffed Heron] What are you doing?
Dr. Alan Statham It's all right! He's not real!
Box File Label Infection Control: Policies and Records.
Harriet Schulenburg [Making party invitations for her son] Can you make the words pink?
Lyndon Jones For a boy?
Harriet Schulenburg He's gay.
Kim Alabaster Why are you hiding under your desk?
Karen Ball I thought I saw a Clanger!
Kim Alabaster [hides too]
Naughty Rachel Poop-poop poop poop poop!
Boyce [Martin has swallowed Karen's cellphone to stop her getting an "it's over" voicemail he didn't really mean] Don't worry, Martin, it'll go straight through you. Like sweetcorn!
Boyce Guy, Mac's awake. He's come out of his coma, Guy.
Dr. Guilaume Secretan That's great, if he's out of his coma, then I haven't murdered anybody!
Dr. Caroline Todd Do you want to come round my gaff?
Dr. Macartney Ooh, sounds rude.
Dr. Caroline Todd It's not rude.
Dr. Macartney I'm not coming if it's not rude.
Dr. Angela Hunter Aw, look at your nose! Little iddy-biddy button nose! Beep beep!
Angela's Boyfriend More kisses!
Dr. Angela Hunter Aw, kiss kiss kiss! Little button nose with a cute kink in it. You could get that taken out easily, only cost a grand.
Sue White She's not good enough for you, Mac! She'll never be good enough for you! She doesn't have a Fanny!
Angela's Boyfriend [Angela and Carol are brushing their hair, about to go to work] I've got Bowel Cancer!
Dr. Angela Hunter Okay, let's have a look!
[Goes away with him. She comes back to the mirror]
Dr. Angela Hunter It was cherry tomatoes.
Dr. Alan Statham [Joanna's dumped him and he's beating his fist on the Chapel Altar]
Chaplain Are you alright?
Dr. Alan Statham [startled] Oh my fucksie! No, well, you know. God's a Sod! She's gone and that's all there is to it.
Chaplain I'm so sorry. Did she suffer?
Dr. Alan Statham [panic attack] Boyce, kiss me! Give me the kiss of life!
Boyce No way! You're still breathing.
Dr. Alan Statham You must revive me with the breath of your body.
Boyce Oh, God. Okay.
[passionately revives Dr. Statham]
Dr. Alan Statham What have you been eating?
Boyce Kim.
Boyce [dressed as a nurse] Well, Dr. Statham, I'd quite like to see you after work.
Dr. Alan Statham Ah, I don't know about that.
Boyce C'mon give me a hug.
[hugs him]
Dr. Alan Statham Let go.
Boyce No, I don't want to.
Dr. Alan Statham Let go.
Boyce I will if you say yes.
Dr. Alan Statham Okay, yes.
Boyce Okay. Swing by the Tandoori Palace around seven.
Dr. Alan Statham Oh, I can swing with the best of them, don't you worry about that!
Dr. Macartney [Comic Relief segment] Comic Relief, what an opportunity for those of us in the caring community to prove that we really do actually care... but in a wider context.
Joanna Clore [Carol's first day] Did you say you were Asian? It would really help out my End of Year quotas. It's hard to tell in this light, might get away with it.
Dr. Alan Statham [sitting in his office. A Silver UFO flies in and calls him a Homosexual]
Dr. Alan Statham [Carol has a bandage from Mac knocking her out] Ah, I see you're in on Boyce's little joke!
[taps her forehead]
Dr. Caroline Todd OW!
Dr. Alan Statham Oh, I'm not as green as people who were born yesterday.
Dr. Alan Statham A is for Appendectomy, B is for Barium, C is for Cystitis, Defibrillates for D...
Dr. Angela Hunter It's making those split-second decisions, and getting it right, that does it for me.
Dr. Caroline Todd [hit on the head] I know I keep saying this, but I'll never drink again.
Neurosurgeon [walking down a corridor. He starts trotting like a pony]
Dr. Martin Dear I've just pulled!
Boyce Really, who?
Dr. Martin Dear [talking like a stud] Oh, a bit of office totty.
Director She is wasted, here!
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes, all those vodka shots first thing in the morning.
Director It's so rare you find someone like that. Face, yes. Voice, yes. Body, yes.
Dr. Caroline Todd Yes, so rare to find someone with all three!
