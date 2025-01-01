Menu
Spooks Quotes

Spooks quotes

Colin Wells Didn't we bug this suite when Bill Clinton used it?
Malcolm Wynn-Jones We did.
Colin Wells Happy days!
Danny Hunter Earl Grey tea bags.
Zoe Reynolds What?
Danny Hunter You didn't get any.
Zoe Reynolds Why would I get *you* Earl Grey tea bags?
Danny Hunter I like them.
Zoe Reynolds Look, we have a flat share, okay? We are not married!
Danny Hunter Is Earl Grey tea bags married?
Zoe Reynolds Oh, yes!
Ruth Evershed Shall I hit him again Adam?
Adam Carter Only if you want to.
Jools Siviter Bug your own office, do you, Harry?
Harry Pearce Only for special occasions.
Home Secretary You know, back in my days as a student radical, our dreams were all about the glorious proletariat.
Harry Pearce We've still got those dreams on file somewhere.
CIA Man What's an MI5 Pretty Boy got that I haven't?
Sarah Caulfield I think you answered your own question.
Harry Pearce Colin, tell me something uplifting.
Colin Wells It's looking to be the driest Autumn on record.
Harry Pearce Do you want to be taken out and shot?
Tom Quinn They prefer it if we don't date normal people.
Tom Quinn Colin, when the word "Yes" will do, use it.
Harry Pearce We're in a state of collective desperation here.
Harry Pearce Oh, shag.
Jools Siviter [mobile rings]
Opera Patron Will you turn that off, I mean, really!
Jools Siviter Are you a Nazi, Madam? We're a rum lot, we Wagner fans. I personally bugger skinheads, so kindly do not tell me what I can and can't do.
Tariq Masood [confronting Calum] I've met a lot of people like you. Piss-takers. You go through life finding everything so easy you think it's all a joke.
Ruth Evershed [Funeral Eulogy] Let no stone mark my grave.
Jools Siviter Lively on this side of the river, isn't it?
Danny Hunter [decides to sacrifice himself] You will never win. Acts of Hate often bring forth Acts of Love and so you will never win. In another World, you might be tied to this chair and I might be holding the gun. So I suppose you've been unlucky. But you will never win.
Al Qaeda Man [infuriated, embarrassed] I'm... unlucky?
Fiona Carter Danny, don't!
Danny Hunter If I weren't tied to this chair, I would be up in your face, you Death-Worshipping Fascist!
Al Qaeda Man And you know what my answer would be.
[Shoots Danny in the back of the head]
Ruth Evershed [EMP pulse stopped the missiles] The Hospital Generators kicked in, I shouldn't think more than 200 died.
Harry Pearce Is it just about the numbers?
Ruth Evershed I think sometimes it is.
Tom Quinn [Crisis Simulation] London Outranks Edinburgh you Stone-Headed Scot!
Adam Carter I was just shoring up an asset.
Harry Pearce Oh, is that what they're calling it these days?
MOD Desk Officer They're making a map of Secret Britain. They want the public to know just how much is being kept from them. I quite agree with them, actually.
Tom Quinn And so you just handed it over! Without a thought that they might be working against us.
MOD Desk Officer What's going to happen to me?
Danny Hunter Bad things.
[Tom and Danny leave. The Desk Officer starts to tremble and puts his head in his hands]
Danny Hunter I may not be able to do everything I want to do to you, but there is a lot I can do.
Ros Myers [comprehensively beats up a tail] Follow me again, and I'll get really cross.
Tom Quinn So how did it go?
[Harry is silent]
Tom Quinn Oh, that's right, I forgot. I'm a Civilian, now!
Harry Pearce ...You are.
Ros Myers How old are you?
Crackhouse Girl Why?
Ros Myers You look like someone I knew.
Crackhouse Girl It's not a nice feeling, is it?
CIA Man So how much information do you have on this Shining Dawn?
Harry Pearce About as much as you had on Al Qaeda when they were sunning themselves in Florida and learning how to fly.
Tom Quinn [trying to talk someone out of getting himself shot by Special Forces] They want you to self-destruct!
Disillusioned Colonel There's not a Soldier in Britain would shoot me!
Harry Pearce Green light!
Ros Myers I know you may find this hard to believe, but there are more important people in the World than your Boss.
Tom Quinn We don't have anyone of your background.
Egyptian Refugee Does that mean race?
Tom Quinn Yes.
Egyptian Refugee [examines Spykit] Is this necessary? This Chocolate Box James Bondery?
Harry Pearce Thanks for letting us have first bite at the rotten apple.
Zoe Reynolds It's a honeytrap and it's naff!
Tom Quinn Naff can work.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones [Vx molecule on the Screen] Look at those strong Chloride Bonds!
Jo Portman Let me see the photos, I'll know if it's him.
Adam Carter You don't want that. They'll always be there, in the corner of the room.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones Kill me if you must but don't touch that boy.
Ruth Evershed That's what's wrong. There's a guy in Hospital, immobilised by the horror of what he went through. And I'm right as rain.
Ruth Evershed [Civilian life] Things were simple and elegant!
Harry Pearce You were made for more than that.
Sarah Caulfield What do you know that I don't?
Tom Quinn Oh, lots of things.
Harry Pearce [pentathol hallucinations] I must speak to the Home Secretary.
Interrogator Ha ha! You're not going to speak to the Home Secretary. You're going to be sent off to live in the most terrible poverty we can bestow.
Callum I'll open a Hotmail Account for you, save a draft email with your instructions and then give you the password.
Tariq Masood It's a good trick, we learned it from Al Qaeda.
Jools Siviter And you brought little terrier Tom along with you, what a nice surprise...
Jools Siviter Are we going to have to come over the river and potty-train you people?
Jools Siviter The great joy of an obo post is that the Powers That Be can't see how much you're drinking.
Jools Siviter Little tinkering Tom here is responsible for this mess!
Harry Pearce [hunting a Rogue Agent] I didn't choose you for this mission because of your skills, but because you have absolutely nothing to lose.
Jo Portman You journalists do it to make some point about morality, but we're just trying to make the World safer. And do you know how much we get paid to do all this running around in the dark? You don't wanna know.
IRA Man [offers handshake] We could have been friends in another life!
Tom Quinn [declines] It'll just have to wait until then.
Harry Pearce Because of what we are, we have to watch each other, as much as that pains us.
Elderly Spy We have now come to the part of the proceedings where my Prostate makes an appearance.
Zoe Reynolds Hi! Well, it doesn't really matter who I am, but I'm looking at your tax return and I'm afraid there's some bad news.
Tom Quinn Before a mission, you have to put yourself in a box.
Professor Ah, but what if the box gets lost?
Tom Quinn Give me your weapon!
Special Forces I don't think I can do that, Sir.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones [Ransom in diamonds] Don't touch them! They're covered in Genetically Modified Cobra Venom. It slips through the skin and...
Malcolm Wynn-Jones I'm getting too old for this.
Harry Pearce If you kill him now, it would be gratuitous, because you know I won't tell you either way.
Tom Quinn I'm Security Services, there's a bomb in my house!
Policeman You're the fifth one I've had today, Sir.
Tom Quinn Well, call the number!
Policeman Which number's that, Sir?
Tom Quinn [reels it off]
Policeman [stunned] Right...
Recruit I stuck my neck out for you, I got the USB drive back!
Ros Myers Nobody asked you to.
Recruit Ros!
Ros Myers That's not my name and I don't know who you are.
[Leaves]
Fiona Carter [Uncut] Danny, don't!
Danny Hunter Look at all the Cake and Presents Pooh...
Ros Myers [over the phone] Harry, there is no gun!
[But there is one]
Danny Hunter [toothpick tracker] See, Sergei? Technology's moved on.
[backup blow a hole in the wall]
Ros Myers [Getting ready to Waterboard Someone] My shrink tells me I'm grief-stricken and see saving this hostage as a metaphor for saving my dead friend...
Malcolm Wynn-Jones If you don't want to make your boy an orphan, stand up and get on with it!
Ros Myers [surrounded by danger, EEG showing straight lines]
Harry Pearce ...before he got religion - if world anarchy *is* a religion.
Maisie He promises not to get shot again!
CIA Man You'll do it because you know what happens when you slice a man's eyelids off and deprive him of sleep for 72 hours.
Harry Pearce [to a whole TV Studio Audience] Sign the Official Secrets Act.
Danny Hunter You've got to ride the bicycle again. That Doctor...
Tom Quinn Did I notice her?
Ruth Evershed Is that your wife? Be brave for her.
[burns off her wrist restraints with a steam iron]
Ros Myers Do you know where you are?
Terrorist's Girlfriend No.
Ros Myers Exactly.
Egyptian Refugee Suicides' a bit extreme even for an Aston Villa fan, don't you think?
"Nest of Angels" Radical What?
Egyptian Refugee Your shirt! It's Villa, right? Football. It's one of the finer things in life.
"Nest of Angels" Radical The Mullah said that for a martyr Allah would intercede for 10 loved ones...
Egyptian Refugee Well, what do you think? I think the only way we will see Paradise is if we build it here. Come on, you know it's true. You know it.
"Nest of Angels" Radical [moves his hand]
Tom Quinn He's going to go!
Tom Quinn There are no medals for what we do. But what we do give is respect. And that you have. I know Agents twice your age who couldn't go through what you did.
Radicalising Mosque Informant You said you'd keep me safe.
Tom Quinn I'm so sorry.
Harry Pearce [agitated, thinks the World is ending and that he has contracted a disease via a biological weapon] All things that are of any worth, think on those things...
Tom Quinn Ah, Bible Games!
Terrorist My life is useless, now!
Adam Carter No life is useless.
Tariq Masood He didn't push him.
Terrorist's Girlfriend Then what did I just see?
Spurned Nobody dumps me like a sack of shit!
Spurned [Vengeance, everyone thinks Tom Quinn is a Gigolo] The look on your face!
Adam Carter [what it'll be like to do a hit on a defecting Scientist] First, you'll cry like a baby...
Ros Myers [rinses off her hands after an interrogation]
American Hacker I can't stand one more day in this Hobbit Village!
Ruth Evershed [Surveillance] Just let me hear the end of this one! Ha-ha!
Ruth Evershed [Watching "The Red Shoes" at home, mesmerised]
Harry Pearce [Watching "The Weakest Link". Bored, knows all the answers]
Harry Pearce [Stuck in Traffic, listening to Terry Wogan]
Russian Mobster Why do you care? It's only American Money.
Kidnapped Bank Employee [does the hack, is shot]
Russian Mobster Now, the first thing I'm going to do is push this knitting needle into your eye.
Policewoman [on a stakeout] You've got children, haven't you?
Tom Quinn Yes!
Ruth Evershed [after scaring someone off her trail] Well, I played Lady MacBeth once.
Muslim I ate with you!
Hindu I just wanted to play football with you!
Dodgy MP [TV] In the wake of these pop stars and their murder-suicide, I think it shows that there's nothing more useless than fame.
Harry Pearce Adam! I need you for just one more thing...
Lucas North Take me with you.
Harry Pearce My Office?
Malcolm Wynn-Jones Did you just send someone to their death?
Adam Carter I didn't tell you because the Malcolm that thought he was dying anyway was invincible.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones [freezes up in front of the wires]
Adam Carter [cuts one at random, bomb shuts down]
Malcolm Wynn-Jones Do you know how dangerous that was?
Adam Carter Better than doing nothing!
Fiona Carter I love your Country!
American Ambassador [thrown off a balcony, doesn't scream his murderer's name]
Adam Carter [Microdots] It's called Spycraft.
Harry Pearce Sharecropper.
Autistic Savant's Brother Show them the Magic. Without me, you could fly.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones [foiling a Fingerprint Scanner] We go through the trash until we find something we can use.
Harry Pearce [meets Russian Mob Wife in front of a Painting of the Execution of Lady Jane Grey]
Lucas North They told me you were a force to be reckoned with.
Sleeper Agent [has no escape]
Lucas North What would you do?
Jo Portman Send a runner to catch up with us?
Harry Pearce Escort her to a safehouse and tell her to await further instructions...
Harry Pearce [zipped into a Body Bag for transportation]
Pop Star [faked kidnapping] But WHY?
Pop Star's Model Wife To survive! You're not famous any more, and I'm too old to be a Model. We can have another baby.
[shot]
Pop Star I'll meet you at the Beginning of the World.
Malcolm Wynn-Jones [Surveillance] What could that mean?
Harry Pearce Anything.
Pop Star [Caught] Ha! "Pop Star in Murder-Suicide!"
[shoots himself in the mouth]
Adam Carter Swedish Meatballs, please.
Pop Star [crying, carves his son's name into his arm]
New Recruit [Bomb Defused] They'll never know!
Jo Portman Isn't that a good thing?
Lucas North I bet you say that to all the boys.
Harry Pearce Not even All-Forgiving Sweden would take you in.
Russian Mobster How do I know I can trust you?
Ros Myers [kisses him]
Harry Pearce Our people found this during the cleanup operation
[hands over the Religious Icon to the Dying Banker]
Russian Mobster [catches sight of a Religious Icon] What is it? Is beautiful!
Banker [sighs] A gift, enjoy it Sir.
Danny Hunter What are they doing?
Zoe Reynolds They're praying.
Russian Mobster [Stand Down order] Your lucky day!
Adam Carter [handing a witness over to Malcolm] Does he look dangerous?
Ruth Evershed He wrote a book called "The Future does not need us"
Harry Pearce Well, if he's going to put himself in Harm's Way...
Fiona Carter He recruited me... he was very sweet.
Danny Hunter Now that is what you call a non-credible source.
CIA Man Because I believe it.
Spy [Debrief, she's just been traumatised by witnessing a Procedural Dogpile to contain the blast from a Suicide Bomber] He looked right at me and smiled! He looked like a Dad!
Policeman [shoots a Protester]
Protester's Girlfriend Go on, shoot me!
Anarchist Nobody believes in anything anymore.
Danny Hunter Do you ever wonder about this path we've chosen?
Ruth Evershed [World is Ending] We should be with our Loved Ones! Even if that is just a Cat...
Danny Hunter Everybody out! There is BLUE ASBESTOS in the Building!
Recruit ...You're burning me?
Depressed Source I miss my wife, but that doesn't mean I'm wrong about this.
Caption Dolce et decorum est pro patria mori.
Danny Hunter It was just an ear stud.
Egyptian Refugee I will say it for your ear only. The fruit of the Zaqqum Tree shall be the sinners' food.
Zoe Reynolds Connie's running Phantom Agents.
Pakistani Ambassador We need you in tip top Health before you're Interrogated.
Danny Hunter They're going to kill us.
Fiona Carter At least we're together, Danny.
Double Agent You're so young! Too young to be wasting your life with this nonsense...
New Recruit [Still typing away, close to the incriminating data] It's my duty.
Double Agent [She garrottes him to death with a ring-wire]
Lucas North This job is a Machine that chews up good people and then spits them out!
Angela Wells [holding up the Grid with a detonator] Things were better back when this Country was more Christian.
Angela Wells Mind-reading 101: throw out enough guesses, eventually you'll get something right.
Danny Hunter Any ideas?
Zoe Reynolds We could stop selling arms to the regimes so these people stop escaping over here, but since that's not going to happen...
Fiona Carter Tear this place apart.
CIA Man I'm an American! You got the wrong guy.
Jools Siviter Well, come on! Spit it out, you Russian Baboon!
Revenant And do you know what the Spider does when he comes out of Hiding? He builds another Web, more glorious than the last one.
Anti-Abortion Fanatic After me there will be others, it's not over.
Tom Quinn It's never over.
Anarchist [in the toilets] Can I ask you a personal question?
Tom Quinn What?
Anarchist Would you die to protect a cause you believed in?
Tom Quinn No.
Anarchist Well, I would
[jitsu-hacks Tom in the throat, steals his belt and then hangs himself]
Mace We'll wait for a good day to bury bad news.
Harry Pearce [Stares mournfully at a Computer Screen showing the Employment File of the Desk Agent who was killed at the end of her first Field Mission, then Deletes it]
Ruth Evershed [American Embassy] Seriously? The password's 1776?
Tom Quinn [Giving a Recruit a Cover Story as a Mature Student] If you're going to hide, hide among the Young.
Al Qaeda Man ISIS is a business just like any other. Now, would you like me to have the woman who mishandled your coat murdered and her house robbed?
Al Qaeda Man Tell him Life is just a Dream.
Al Qaeda Man 2 She says I must kill you.
Al Qaeda Man Then you must kill me.
Terrorist's Girlfriend What happened to you? You're talking like a Robot!
CID Please, I have a wife!
Adam Carter He's got CIA written all over him.
Fiona Carter He wasn't though, he was a Solid Gold Asset and we got him killed.
Tom Quinn How are things at Langley?
Fiona Carter They're in meltdown.
Tom Quinn And you?
Fiona Carter I'm in meltdown too, you nearly died.
Terrorist's Girlfriend 2 My Life is Useless Now!
Adam Carter No Life is useless.
[Extends his hand]
Terrorist's Girlfriend 2 [moves what is apparently a bin-liner bagged gun up to aim at Adam, provoking Special Forces to shoot her. It turns out that it was a prop within the bin-liner, and so a "Suicide by Cop" Event in Malcolm's estimation later]
Adam Carter [Kid witness] We'll tell him it was a game.
Harry Pearce And her Father is an Archbishop!
Danny Hunter Fly me to the Moon.
Harry Pearce It was that or send you to Tring.
Adam Carter [Screams himself awake. She runs over and starts kissing him]
Malcolm Wynn-Jones He's done it!
[Smiles, then his face falls]
Adam Carter [Having swerved the car into the middle of a deserted public square, Adam Carter leaps out. The bomb detonates. Adam Carter disappears into the fireball mid-run]
Ruth Evershed I was on an operation where a Conscience exploded. Five people died.
New Recruit We don't have to understand them, we just have to stop them.
Ros Myers You dropped your potato-peeler.
Ros Myers It's a living.
Tom Quinn We have procedures for this!
Egyptian Refugee I found this in the Student Bookshop.
[gives Tom a Koran]
Note [Character opens a Manila Envelope and finds photos of a hit] Are you happy with your wash?
Ros Myers [gang surveillance] Adam, they are discussing your presence!
Jo Portman It's not like you haven't been trained.
Adam Carter Give them a chance to find us.
IRA Man Don't you miss the days when he'd be Innocent until Proven Irish?
Harry Pearce [Danny's been shot] Where's Alice?
Ruth Evershed She's under sedation.
Harry Pearce Well let's make sure we're not under sedation.
Zoe Reynolds No, they chose to go!
Harry Pearce She thinks she knows.
Thug [hanging Colin] You're doing very well.
Harry Pearce [Torture] No longer this we do not do.
Ros Myers That's not good enough! Tell me you didn't take bribes!
Ros Myers How much did you pay him?
Lucas North Working for the Chinese, have you got a Death Wish?
Callum Hey, I wasn't born with a Silver Spoon!
Tariq Masood You didn't have to be, because you're Cocky and Full of Yourself. But I had to prove everyone wrong, my teachers, my parents. So when it fucks up I take it seriously.
Tom Quinn [to Pen-Top Suicide Capsule Guy] You Idiot.
Tom Quinn [Underground footage now has insert edit of a hand pushing the Spy under the train] That's been tampered with!
Tom Quinn [walks out into a field to meet another male Spy. They both start taking all their clothes off]
Double Agent Why are you murderers always so sentimental?
Adam Carter She had no weapon!
Harry Pearce [Grisly False Flag against the IRA Story] And after all that, it didn't work!
Jo Portman Who killed him?
Adam Carter You did.
