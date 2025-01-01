Danny Hunter[decides to sacrifice himself] You will never win. Acts of Hate often bring forth Acts of Love and so you will never win. In another World, you might be tied to this chair and I might be holding the gun. So I suppose you've been unlucky. But you will never win.
Al Qaeda Man[infuriated, embarrassed] I'm... unlucky?
Fiona CarterDanny, don't!
Danny HunterIf I weren't tied to this chair, I would be up in your face, you Death-Worshipping Fascist!
Al Qaeda ManAnd you know what my answer would be.
[Shoots Danny in the back of the head]
Ruth Evershed[EMP pulse stopped the missiles] The Hospital Generators kicked in, I shouldn't think more than 200 died.
Harry PearceIs it just about the numbers?
Ruth EvershedI think sometimes it is.
Tom Quinn[Crisis Simulation] London Outranks Edinburgh you Stone-Headed Scot!
Jools SiviterAnd you brought little terrier Tom along with you, what a nice surprise...
Jools SiviterAre we going to have to come over the river and potty-train you people?
Jools SiviterThe great joy of an obo post is that the Powers That Be can't see how much you're drinking.
Jools SiviterLittle tinkering Tom here is responsible for this mess!
Harry Pearce[hunting a Rogue Agent] I didn't choose you for this mission because of your skills, but because you have absolutely nothing to lose.
Jo PortmanYou journalists do it to make some point about morality, but we're just trying to make the World safer. And do you know how much we get paid to do all this running around in the dark? You don't wanna know.
IRA Man[offers handshake] We could have been friends in another life!
Tom Quinn[declines] It'll just have to wait until then.
Harry PearceBecause of what we are, we have to watch each other, as much as that pains us.
Elderly SpyWe have now come to the part of the proceedings where my Prostate makes an appearance.
Zoe ReynoldsHi! Well, it doesn't really matter who I am, but I'm looking at your tax return and I'm afraid there's some bad news.
Tom QuinnBefore a mission, you have to put yourself in a box.
Terrorist's Girlfriend 2[moves what is apparently a bin-liner bagged gun up to aim at Adam, provoking Special Forces to shoot her. It turns out that it was a prop within the bin-liner, and so a "Suicide by Cop" Event in Malcolm's estimation later]