Egyptian Refugee Suicides' a bit extreme even for an Aston Villa fan, don't you think?

"Nest of Angels" Radical What?

Egyptian Refugee Your shirt! It's Villa, right? Football. It's one of the finer things in life.

"Nest of Angels" Radical The Mullah said that for a martyr Allah would intercede for 10 loved ones...

Egyptian Refugee Well, what do you think? I think the only way we will see Paradise is if we build it here. Come on, you know it's true. You know it.

"Nest of Angels" Radical [moves his hand]