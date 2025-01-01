Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
State of Play
Quotes
State of Play quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Stephen Collins
[seated on the steps of Cal McCaffrey's house, as Cal is walking away] You're no good to Anne now... Your name will be on the story... You'd know if you had them... Kids... They shoot the messenger... They just do
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
David Morrissey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree