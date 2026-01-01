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Kinoafisha
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BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Editing (Fiction/Entertainment)
Winner
Best Sound (Fiction/Entertainment)
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Original Television Music
Nominee
Best Photography and Lighting (Fiction/Entertainment)
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
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