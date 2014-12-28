Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Last Tango in Halifax 2012 - 2020 season 3

Last Tango in Halifax season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Last Tango in Halifax Seasons Season 3
Last Tango in Halifax
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 28 December 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb

"Last Tango in Halifax" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 1
28 December 2014
Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 2
4 January 2015
Episode 3
Season 3 Episode 3
11 January 2015
Episode 4
Season 3 Episode 4
18 January 2015
Episode 5
Season 3 Episode 5
25 January 2015
Episode 6
Season 3 Episode 6
1 February 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more