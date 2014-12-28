Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Last Tango in Halifax 2012 - 2020 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Last Tango in Halifax
Seasons
Season 3
Last Tango in Halifax
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
28 December 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
"Last Tango in Halifax" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
28 December 2014
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
4 January 2015
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
11 January 2015
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
18 January 2015
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
25 January 2015
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
1 February 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree