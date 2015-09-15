Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures 2015, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures
Seasons
Season 1
Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 September 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
"Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Party Nightmare
Season 1
Episode 1
15 September 2015
Hunger Pains
Season 1
Episode 2
22 September 2015
Death's Hotel
Season 1
Episode 3
29 September 2015
The Fountain of Forgetfulness
Season 1
Episode 4
6 October 2015
Art Attack
Season 1
Episode 5
13 October 2015
Fishy Business
Season 1
Episode 6
20 October 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree