Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures 2015, season 1

Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures Seasons Season 1
Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 September 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes

Series rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb

"Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Party Nightmare
Season 1 Episode 1
15 September 2015
Hunger Pains
Season 1 Episode 2
22 September 2015
Death's Hotel
Season 1 Episode 3
29 September 2015
The Fountain of Forgetfulness
Season 1 Episode 4
6 October 2015
Art Attack
Season 1 Episode 5
13 October 2015
Fishy Business
Season 1 Episode 6
20 October 2015
