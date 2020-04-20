Menu
Shepherd's Delight 2020, season 1
Shepherd's Delight
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 April 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Shepherd's Delight" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
20 April 2020
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
20 April 2020
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 April 2020
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
20 April 2020
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 April 2020
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
20 April 2020
TV series release schedule
