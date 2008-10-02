Menu
Beautiful People 2008 - 2009 season 1
Beautiful People
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
2 October 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
13
votes
8.5
IMDb
"Beautiful People" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
How I Got My Vase
Season 1
Episode 1
2 October 2008
How I Got My Nose
Season 1
Episode 2
9 October 2008
How I Got My Beads
Season 1
Episode 3
16 October 2008
How I Got My Posh
Season 1
Episode 4
23 October 2008
How I Got My Tongs
Season 1
Episode 5
30 October 2008
How I Got My Globe
Season 1
Episode 6
6 November 2008
