Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Beautiful People 2008 - 2009 season 1

Beautiful People season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Beautiful People Seasons Season 1
Beautiful People
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 2 October 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.5 IMDb

"Beautiful People" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
How I Got My Vase
Season 1 Episode 1
2 October 2008
How I Got My Nose
Season 1 Episode 2
9 October 2008
How I Got My Beads
Season 1 Episode 3
16 October 2008
How I Got My Posh
Season 1 Episode 4
23 October 2008
How I Got My Tongs
Season 1 Episode 5
30 October 2008
How I Got My Globe
Season 1 Episode 6
6 November 2008
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more