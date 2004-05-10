Menu
Coupling 2000 - 2004, season 4

Season premiere 10 May 2004
Production year 2004
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb

"Coupling" season 4 list of episodes.

9 1/2 Minutes
Season 4 Episode 1
10 May 2004
Nightlines
Season 4 Episode 2
17 May 2004
Bed Time
Season 4 Episode 3
24 May 2004
Circus of the Epidurals
Season 4 Episode 4
31 May 2004
The Naked Living Room
Season 4 Episode 5
7 June 2004
9 1/2 Months
Season 4 Episode 6
14 June 2004
