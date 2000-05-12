Menu
Coupling 2000 - 2004 season 1

Coupling season 1 poster
Coupling 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 May 2000
Production year 2000
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb

"Coupling" season 1 list of episodes.

Flushed
Season 1 Episode 1
12 May 2000
Size Matters
Season 1 Episode 2
19 May 2000
Sex, Death & Nudity
Season 1 Episode 3
26 May 2000
Inferno
Season 1 Episode 4
2 June 2000
The Girl with Two Breasts
Season 1 Episode 5
9 June 2000
The Cupboard of Patrick's Love
Season 1 Episode 6
16 June 2000
