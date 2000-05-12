Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Coupling 2000 - 2004 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Coupling
Seasons
Season 1
Coupling
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 May 2000
Production year
2000
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.4
Rate
12
votes
8.5
IMDb
"Coupling" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Flushed
Season 1
Episode 1
12 May 2000
Size Matters
Season 1
Episode 2
19 May 2000
Sex, Death & Nudity
Season 1
Episode 3
26 May 2000
Inferno
Season 1
Episode 4
2 June 2000
The Girl with Two Breasts
Season 1
Episode 5
9 June 2000
The Cupboard of Patrick's Love
Season 1
Episode 6
16 June 2000
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree