Coupling quotes

Coupling quotes

Jeff When God made the arse, he didn't say, 'Hey, it's just your basic hinge, let's knock off early.' He said, 'Behold ye angels, I have created the arse. Throughout the ages to come, men and women shall grab hold of these, and shout my name!
Jane I'm being stalked, actually, so I'm pretty secure in my attractiveness.
Susan You're being stalked?
Jane Is that so hard to believe?
Sally My god!
Jane Everyday on my way home from work, a man follows me. It's true.
Susan Well, have you been to the police?
Jane They said I was being silly and paranoid. I heard them laughing after I left.
Sally That's terrible!
Susan Well, have you confronted the man who follows you?
Jane Well, there's no point, is there? It's never the same man twice. Sometimes they switch over when I'm halfway home. It's so well organized!
Steve What is this?
Susan It's a cushion.
Steve Right. Yes. Thank you for that. Very informative.
[to Jeff]
Steve You got any of these?
Jeff No.
Steve Of course you haven't.
[to shop assistant]
Steve You - are you married? Living with anyone?
Junior Shop Assistant No.
Steve Got any of these?
Junior Shop Assistant No.
Steve Of course not. Okay!
[to the women]
Steve You bring these things into our homes. They sit on our chairs. They watch our televisions. Now, I just need to know, on behalf of all men everywhere, I just need to ask, please... What are they for? I mean, look at them! Look at the chubby little bastards! Just sitting around everywhere! What are they, pets for chairs?
[to shop assistants]
Steve Come on, you sell them. What are they for?
Junior Shop Assistant Well...
Senior Shop Assistant You sit on them.
Steve Ah! Ha ha ha! You see, that's where you're wrong! Nobody sits on them. Okay, watch this. Here's the cushion. I'm putting it on the sofa. Now watch me. I'm stting down. And what do I do on my final approach? I - oh! - move the cushion! You see? It's not involved! It's not part of the whole sitting process. It just lies there. It's fat litter! It's a sofa parasite!
Jane It's, you know... padding.
Steve Oh, padding! Now, that's interesting, Jane. See, I like padding. If I was, say, an American Football player, and all those big bastards running at me, I would say "give me some of that padding and be quick about it." If my job involved bouncing down jagged rocks I would say "in view of those jagged rocks down there, I'll have some of that padding, thank you very much." But Susan, Sally, Jane, this is a sofa. It is designed by clever scientists in such a way as to shield the unprotected user from the risk of skin abrasions, serious head trauma, and, of course...
[drops behind sofa, then sticks head out]
Steve Daleks. Trust me girls, trust me on this one: you do not need padding to tackle upholstery. So please - once and for all, tell me why on Earth you would want me to sit on one of these?
Susan Because, if you pressed it firmly against your bottom, it might stop you talking!
Sally [trying to explain to Patrick what platonic friendship with a woman is] What do you call people you go out with but don't try to sleep with?
Patrick [beat] Men.
Jeff There's a supermodel who shags total prats and I don't know where she lives...
Susan Some men were born lucky. Some men were born very lucky.
Sally What was Patrick born?
Susan A tripod.
Patrick If I don't like a woman, if there's no chemistry, if I'm not attracted to her, then I don't lead her on. I just get out of there.
Sally Really?
Patrick Everytime, before she *even* wakes up.
Sally So you do have sex with them, then?
Patrick Well, there's no need to be cruel, is there?
Sally I hate having sex at home. I've got a listening flatmate.
Jane Oh no, I hate those. Do you have to be really quiet for her?
Sally No, I have to be really loud. We're very competitive.
Steve Jeff, every morning I wake up glad I'm not you.
Jeff Me too.
Jane I'm just feeling so ridiculously horny. I swear, if I didn't have my heart set on having sex with a man, you two would be in serious trouble.
Sally I could never have sex with another woman. What if she had a smaller bottom?
Susan Excuse me! I have a crisis here way above bottoms on the crisis scale.
Sally We're women. There is nothing above bottoms on the crisis scale. Bottoms are our natural enemy.
Susan Sally, please...
Sally They follow us around our entire lives, right behind us and constantly growing. How do they do that? I'm sure mine's back there secretly snacking.
Steve [about what Jeff said to Audrey Watkins at his flat warming party] The worst chat-up line in the history of sex "You're so beautiful you should be embalmed".
Patrick Sometimes a man must choose between the right way and the wrong way... and misses by one.
Jane Do they really call me the one with the breasts?
Susan Yes.
Jane Then what do they call you?
Susan Susan.
[Susan is about to show the others one of her breasts]
Susan Well? Which one do you want? The left one or the right one?
Patrick The right one.
[to others]
Patrick Trust me.
Susan Why? What's wrong with the left one?
Patrick Now, don't be like that. There has to be a second place.
Susan Well, I wasn't aware you were judging them individually!
Patrick You were asleep! I was bored!
Jeff I love the word naked, it's brilliant isn't it, 'naked'. When I was a kid I used to write the word naked on a bit of paper hundreds of times and rub my face in it.
Jeff Maybe women are completely different when we're not with them. Maybe they're not cross all the time.
Sally [finds an engagement ring in a box labeled "Sally don't look in this box."] This is an engagement ring.
Patrick Yes it is.
Sally An engagement ring! Do you have a girlfriend?
Patrick Yes, Sally.
[pause]
Patrick You.
Sally Me?
Patrick Yes, you.
Sally Who are you proposing to then?
Patrick Who do you think?
Sally I... I...
Patrick I was waiting - I was waiting, as it happens, for the right romantic moment.
Sally [Looks around at the mess she made] Fuck.
Patrick It was just so embarrassing. I didn't know what to do.
Steve Happens to us all mate.
Jeff All of us, in our time, are visited by the melty man.
Patrick The what?
Jeff Don't say his name, Patrick. Don't even think his name or he will rise from the shadow dimensions to do his evil work on your terrified pants.
Patrick [chuckle] Terrified pants?
Steve [gravely] There's nothing funny about the melty man, Patrick.
Patrick [face falls] You know about the melty man, too?
Steve [in a "duh!" voice] We all know the melty man.
Patrick Who is he?
Steve The archenemy of trouser confidence.
Jeff Professor Moriarty. In groin form.
Steve Darth Vader
Jeff Without the helmet.
Patrick [terrified and shocked] What does he do?
Jeff Patrick, you *know* what he does.
Patrick [looks down] Oh right.
Jeff You're in bed with a woman. Everything's going fine. That's when the melty man strikes.
Steve Suddenly you find yourself thinking, "Maybe she's really bored".
Jeff Maybe you're licking her neck too much. Are you over-wetting her neck?
Steve Are you spending an equal amount of time on each breast? I mean, what if one breast gets ahead?
Jeff Should you be switching between them really quickly or should you squish 'em both together and do them at once
[demonstrates]
Patrick [frowns]
Steve Or should you skip one breast completely just to save time?
Jeff She's wriggling about. Is that a good sign or is she just trying to dry her neck?
Sally A woman with clothes on has negotiating power.
Susan Well, you know what it's like at the start, when they're all fiery-eyed, and eager, and they haven't seen you naked yet. And it's like he's smashing at your door with his mighty battering ram. And he's promising to ravish you forever. So you brace yourself for man overload, and throw open the doors, and what do you find standing there? An oversized toddler who wants his dinner. And before you can say, "There's been a terrible mistake," he's snoring on your sofa, the fridge is full of empty bottles and the whole place smells of feet.
Howard [trying to explain to Jane that he's gay] Jane!
[shouts]
Howard I am gay! And I've always, always been gay! I was the sperm at the back shouting "No! Don't send me into that big scary cave!" I was the only sperm who had to be chased by the egg. Don't you get it? I'm gay.
Steve This is not, I repeat, *not* an American sitcom!
Jeff She thinks I'm a mute with a balance problem.
Steve [to Patrick] Your DNA must cry itself to sleep at night.
Jane I really quite like being single. Except for the bit about not having a man.
Sally [singing] I'm Susan the happy trotting elf! I trot and trot and bounce and bounce and smile a lot and that's what counts! I'm Susan the happy trotting smile a lotting elf! I'm polite so just for clarity, when I'm cross I say "Apparently!"
[Talking to Jane and Susan]
Sally At least you've been in there with Patrick. I've passed on my opportunity to be "Patricked."
[Angus, staring at Mariella, opens a can of soda, which sprays all over Mariella]
Angus Deayton Sorry about that.
Mariella Frostrup Oh, don't worry about it. It happens to a lot of guys.
[beat]
Mariella Frostrup Did I really just say that?
Sally Patrick, when I said I wanted to have a baby with you, I just meant... socially.
Patrick Socially?
Sally To tea.
Patrick Babies can't come round to tea, Sally.
Jane Friendship's more lasting than love, and more legal than stalking.
Jane He works in pizza delivery, which just answers all your prayers, doesn't it? Man, motorbike, has own food!
Jane I am Giselle.
[imitates whiplash]
Jane I am a French bitch.
Bar Flirt Have you read the Lord of the Rings, there's this great bit, where...
Susan Go away!
Steve I never bite heads off live fetuses.
Susan Words never before uttered at a pregnancy convention.
Tamsin So are you seeing anyone?
Oliver Morris Well, no. I guess it's a bit too soon for all that. For both of us really, isn't it?
[pause]
Oliver Morris *Isn't it?*
Tamsin It's been a year...
Oliver Morris Well, no we only spli...
Tamsin ...since we had sex...
Oliver Morris Well actually it's been just under a...
Tamsin ...both of us successfully.
Oliver Morris Okay.
[Oliver gets out of the elevator, and decides to check himself out in the mirror. The sweater he is wearing to cover his nipples says "Bring Back Doctor Who."]
Oliver Morris Shit!
[Oliver takes the sweater off and throws it in the elevator. He touches his chest, and realises he's half naked. He tries to open the lift doors without success. Behind him, the door opens. He looks around, covering his nipples]
Jane Hello, Oliver.
Oliver Morris Hello, Jane.
Jane Well, you found the place all right, then.
Oliver Morris [trying to sound macho] Yeah. No problem. Cool.
[pause]
Jane Oliver.
Oliver Morris Yes, Jane?
[pause]
Jane Is there something you want to tell me?
[pause]
Oliver Morris I have miniature erections.
Susan [has found the perfect man and is now trying to escape through the window of the Club's toilets] Remember that film where the couple found true love and then he was eaten by a bear? I'm not going to make that mistake.
