North & South quotes

North & South quotes

John Thornton [When Margaret is leaving Milton in a carriage] Look back at me.
John Thornton Where are you going?
Margaret Hale To London. I've been to Milton.
John Thornton You'll not guess where I've been.
[Thornton pulls a rose from Helstone out of his pocket]
Margaret Hale You've been to Helstone! I thought those had all gone!
John Thornton I found it in the hedge row. You have to look hard. Why were you in Milton?
Margaret Hale On business. Well, that is, I have a business proposition. Oh dear, I need Henry to help me explain.
John Thornton You don't need Henry to explain.
Margaret Hale I have to get this right. It's a business proposition. I have some £15,000. It is lying in the bank at present, earning very little interest. Now, my financial advisors tell me that if you were to take this money and use it to run Marlborough Mills, you could give me a much better rate of interest. So you see, it is only a business matter, you'd not be obliged to me in any way. It is you who would be doing...
[Thornton reaches down and grabs Margaret's hand]
Margaret Hale ...me the service.
[Margaret grabs Thornton's hand and kisses it]
Margaret Hale [Thornton touches the side of her face and leans in and kisses her]
[Margaret walks back to Henry, and he gives her suitcase to her]
Margaret Hale Henry, I...
Henry Lennox Goodbye, Margaret.
[Margaret walks back to Thornton]
John Thornton You're coming home with me.
John Thornton Miss Hale, I didn't just come here to thank you. I came... because... I think it... very likely... I know I've never found myself in this position before. It's... difficult to find the words. Miss Hale, my feelings for you... are very strong...
Margaret Hale Please! Stop. Pray, please don't go any further.
John Thornton Excuse me?
Margaret Hale Please don't continue in that way. It's not the way of a gentleman.
John Thornton I'm well aware that in your eyes at least, I'm not a gentleman. But I think I deserve to know why I am offensive.
Margaret Hale It offends me that you should speak to me as if it were your... duty to rescue my reputation!
John Thornton I spoke to you about my feelings because I love you; I had no thought for your reputation!
Margaret Hale You think that because you are rich, and my father is in... reduced circumstances, that you can have me for your possession! I suppose I should expect no less from someone in trade!
John Thornton I don't want to possess you! I wish to marry you because I love you!
Margaret Hale You shouldn't! Because I do not like you, and never have.
John Thornton One minute we talk of the colour of fruit, the next of love. How does that happen?
Margaret Hale My friend, Bessy Higgins, is dying.
John Thornton And that of course, is my fault too.
Margaret Hale I'm sorry.
John Thornton For what? That you find my feelings for you offensive? Or that you assume because I'm in trade I'm only capable of thinking in terms of buying and selling? Or that I take pleasure in sending my employees to an early grave?
Margaret Hale No! No, no, of course not. I'm... I'm sorry... to be so blunt. I've not learnt how to... how to refuse... how to respond when a... when a man talks to me as you just have.
John Thornton Oh, there are others? This happens to you every day? Of course. You must have to disappoint so many men that offer you their heart.
Margaret Hale Please, understand, Mr. Thornton...
John Thornton I do understand. I understand you completely.
Margaret Hale I wish I could tell you how lonely I am. How cold and harsh it is here. Everywhere there is conflict and unkindness. I think God has forsaken this place. I believe I have seen hell and it's white, it's snow-white.
Hannah Thornton A mother's love holds fast and forever. A girl's love is like a puff of smoke - it changes with every wind.
Nicholas Higgins Reckon I'll leave my brains at home, then.
John Thornton Was... was it Miss Hale who told you to come to me? You might have said.
Nicholas Higgins And you've have been a little more civil?
John Thornton [Thornton glares at him and leaves]
Nicholas Higgins My poor Bess! She lived the life of a dog. Hard work and illness. She never had one moment of rejoicing. I'm not saying I don't believe in your God, but I can't believe He meant the world to be as it is. The masters ruling over us, the rest of us left to live a half-life in the shadows.
John Thornton By the way, I was right, Mother. Miss Hall will not have me. No one loves me. No one cares for me but you.
Hannah Thornton A mother's love holds fast and forever. A girl's love is like a puff of smoke. It changes with every wind.
John Thornton I knew I was not good enough for her. Yet, I think I love her more than ever.
Hannah Thornton I hate her. I tried not to, when I thought she would make you happy. I'd give my life's blood for that. Who is she, that she dares to reject you?
John Thornton No.
Hannah Thornton It's no good, John. Your sorrow is mine. And if you won't hate her, then I must.
John Thornton She does not care for me, and that is enough. The only thing you can do for me is never say her name again. We will never talk of her again.
Hannah Thornton With all my heart-I only wish that she and all her family could be swept back to the place they came from.
