Early Doors Quotes

Early Doors quotes

Eddie Ken, Ken er, Ken?
Joan Hello, Ken, notice anything different?
Ken Hello, Joan, Eddie. Bloody hell you two look smart, what's the occasion?
Tanya It's their wedding anniversary, Ken.
Ken Is it? Well, congratulations.
Joan 19 years today.
Eddie The great trainrobbers didn't get that eh, Ken eh?
[laughs]
Ken Has Oscar Wilde come in?
Eddie Ey, are you having that, Tommy? 19 years we've being together, the great trainrobbers didn't get that, eh?
Tommy I've heard it before Eddie, millions of times.
Eddie Righto, then.
Ken So, what's your secret then, Eddie?
Eddie Always be honest to each other, that's the first thing.
Ken Oh, aye.
Eddie And tell her you love her at least once a day.
Ken Oh, well, make your mind up Eddie, it's one or the other.
Eddie Ohm no, well, that's the secret
Tanya Oh, I think it's lovely. So are you going anywhere nice?
Joan Just in here. We might stop for some chips on the way home.
Joe Bloody hell, Posh and Becks, eat your hearts out
Joan [laughs] What is he like?
Tanya Is that all your doing on your wedding anniversary then, Eddie, coming in here and then going for a bag of chips?
Eddie Well, there's nothing wrong with that.
Tanya It's hardly romantic, though, is it?
Ken Show her how much you love her Eddie, throw in a fish.
Ken [talking about the two coppers Phil and Nige] You know why they're not coming, don't ya?
Everyone Why?
Ken [holding up a sausage] Cos they won't eat their own!
Tommy [talking about how there is too much rubbish on the TV] That pillock from Sainsbury's was on again, he's never off him, cooking another pan full of shite that only his mates will eat. And then I flicked over to the other side and there were a bunch of nobodies sitting in a house and we're expected to watch them eat, sleep and shit and then as soon as they say anything interesting they put a load of bird noises on. I tell ya, I don't know what the world's coming to.
Ken [talking about Joan and Eddie] If they were any thicker, they'd set.
Ken Come on, everybody, party's over, lets be having ya. And you, Tommy, come on you better hurry up your mates'll lock the gates back at the cemetery.
Nige [after Ken turns down a spliff] You know, if you were any squarer Ken, you'd be an Oxo cube.
Tommy [Debbie's phone rings] Bloody mobile phones, they're not welcome here!
Debbie Neither are you, it hasn't stopped ya.
