Eddie Ken, Ken er, Ken?

Joan Hello, Ken, notice anything different?

Ken Hello, Joan, Eddie. Bloody hell you two look smart, what's the occasion?

Tanya It's their wedding anniversary, Ken.

Ken Is it? Well, congratulations.

Joan 19 years today.

Eddie The great trainrobbers didn't get that eh, Ken eh?

[laughs]

Ken Has Oscar Wilde come in?

Eddie Ey, are you having that, Tommy? 19 years we've being together, the great trainrobbers didn't get that, eh?

Tommy I've heard it before Eddie, millions of times.

Ken So, what's your secret then, Eddie?

Eddie Always be honest to each other, that's the first thing.

Ken Oh, aye.

Eddie And tell her you love her at least once a day.

Ken Oh, well, make your mind up Eddie, it's one or the other.

Eddie Ohm no, well, that's the secret

Tanya Oh, I think it's lovely. So are you going anywhere nice?

Joan Just in here. We might stop for some chips on the way home.

Joe Bloody hell, Posh and Becks, eat your hearts out

Joan [laughs] What is he like?

Tanya Is that all your doing on your wedding anniversary then, Eddie, coming in here and then going for a bag of chips?

Eddie Well, there's nothing wrong with that.

Tanya It's hardly romantic, though, is it?