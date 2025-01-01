Joan
Hello, Ken, notice anything different?
Ken
Hello, Joan, Eddie. Bloody hell you two look smart, what's the occasion?
Tanya
It's their wedding anniversary, Ken.
Ken
Is it? Well, congratulations.
Joan
19 years today.
Eddie
The great trainrobbers didn't get that eh, Ken eh?
[laughs]
Ken
Has Oscar Wilde come in?
Eddie
Ey, are you having that, Tommy? 19 years we've being together, the great trainrobbers didn't get that, eh?
Tommy
I've heard it before Eddie, millions of times.
Ken
So, what's your secret then, Eddie?
Eddie
Always be honest to each other, that's the first thing.
Ken
Oh, aye.
Eddie
And tell her you love her at least once a day.
Ken
Oh, well, make your mind up Eddie, it's one or the other.
Eddie
Ohm no, well, that's the secret
Tanya
Oh, I think it's lovely. So are you going anywhere nice?
Joan
Just in here. We might stop for some chips on the way home.
Joe
Bloody hell, Posh and Becks, eat your hearts out
Joan
[laughs] What is he like?
Tanya
Is that all your doing on your wedding anniversary then, Eddie, coming in here and then going for a bag of chips?
Eddie
Well, there's nothing wrong with that.
Tanya
It's hardly romantic, though, is it?
Ken
Show her how much you love her Eddie, throw in a fish.