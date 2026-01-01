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Kinoafisha TV Shows Detectorists Awards

"Detectorists" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Scripted Comedy
Winner
Best Scripted Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
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