Uchenica Messinga season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Q&A
Uchenica Messinga
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
13 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
6.5
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Uchenica Messinga" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 01
Season 1
Episode 1
20 January 2020
Серия 02
Season 1
Episode 2
20 January 2020
Серия 03
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2020
Серия 04
Season 1
Episode 4
21 January 2020
Серия 05
Season 1
Episode 5
22 January 2020
Серия 06
Season 1
Episode 6
22 January 2020
Серия 07
Season 1
Episode 7
23 January 2020
Серия 08
Season 1
Episode 8
23 January 2020
Серия 09
Season 1
Episode 9
27 January 2020
Серия 10
Season 1
Episode 10
27 January 2020
Серия 11
Season 1
Episode 11
28 January 2020
Серия 12
Season 1
Episode 12
28 January 2020
Серия 13
Season 1
Episode 13
29 January 2020
Серия 14
Season 1
Episode 14
29 January 2020
Серия 15
Season 1
Episode 15
30 January 2020
Серия 16
Season 1
Episode 16
30 January 2020
