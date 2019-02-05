Menu
American Soul 2019 - 2020 season 1

American Soul season 1 poster
American Soul 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 5 February 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb

"American Soul" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
Season 2
Man is First Destiny
Season 1 Episode 1
5 February 2019
Continuous Revolution in Progress
Season 1 Episode 2
5 February 2019
Lost and Found
Season 1 Episode 3
12 February 2019
Just Us
Season 1 Episode 4
19 February 2019
Fault Lines
Season 1 Episode 5
26 February 2019
What Are You Looking At?
Season 1 Episode 6
5 March 2019
Nothing to Fear
Season 1 Episode 7
12 March 2019
Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
Season 1 Episode 8
19 March 2019
68 B.C.
Season 1 Episode 9
26 March 2019
Proceed with Caution
Season 1 Episode 10
2 April 2019
