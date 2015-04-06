Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Code of a Killer 2015, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Code of a Killer
Seasons
Season 1
Code of a Killer
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 April 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
"Code of a Killer" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 April 2015
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 April 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree