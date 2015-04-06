Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Code of a Killer 2015, season 1

Code of a Killer season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Code of a Killer Seasons Season 1
Code of a Killer
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 April 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb

"Code of a Killer" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 April 2015
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 April 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more