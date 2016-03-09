Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Zhenskij batalon season 1 watch online

Zhenskij batalon season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Zhenskij batalon Seasons Season 1
Zhenskij batalon 18+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 9 March 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

Series rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb

"Zhenskij batalon" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
9 March 2016
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
9 March 2016
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
9 March 2016
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
9 March 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more