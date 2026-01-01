Iconic scenes & Locations
Otago St, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
Private school attended by Sammy Rebus
George Heriot's School, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Rebus's meeting with Ger Cafferty
Roots, Fruits & Flowers Cafe, Otago Street, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
Rutherglen, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Glasgow, Scotland, UK
City of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Keir Hardie Gardens - Michael Rebus's house and drug dealers' flat
Airlie Gardens, Rutherglen, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
John Rebus's favourite pub - exterior shots only
The Oxford Bar, 8 Young Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
John, Rhona and Lockie walk Sammy to school
The Meadows, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Attack on Jimmy McJagger
Mound Place, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Dryden Square Police Station, Scottish Police Force - exteriors
Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, The University of Edinburgh, 32 George Square, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Siobhan Clarke meets Malcolm Fox for a drink
Victoria Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
