Kinoafisha TV Shows Batman Beyond Quotes

Batman Beyond quotes

Terry McGinnis Look, if you had any proof they were going to do something, it would be different. But I'm not going to change my plans because of a hunch.
Bruce Wayne Batman would.
Terry McGinnis Hey, I put my life on the line all the time. One night isn't going to make any difference.
Bruce Wayne One night always makes the difference.
Terry McGinnis 'Terry, today was beach day, remember? Where were you?' Oh, nowhere, Mom, just out saving the world.
Batman Stalker, games over!
