Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Batman Beyond
Quotes
Batman Beyond quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Terry McGinnis
Look, if you had any proof they were going to do something, it would be different. But I'm not going to change my plans because of a hunch.
Bruce Wayne
Batman would.
Terry McGinnis
Hey, I put my life on the line all the time. One night isn't going to make any difference.
Bruce Wayne
One night always makes the difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry McGinnis
'Terry, today was beach day, remember? Where were you?' Oh, nowhere, Mom, just out saving the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Batman
Stalker, games over!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Uill Fridl
Kevin Conroy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree