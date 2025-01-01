Menu
X-Men: Evolution Quotes

X-Men: Evolution quotes

Scott Logan? Have you ever, you know, really cared for someone?
[grabs pliers Logan asked for]
Scott I mean, you felt it so strongly, you couldn't even get the words out.
Logan [grabs the pliers] Yeah, once. Most beautiful bike I ever saw. I was so speechless, someone else bought her.
Nightcrawler [mocking Scott and Jean] Jean darling, Please accept this croissant as a symbol of my love
Kitty Pryde Oh, Scott, you have... such a way with pastry!
Quicksilver Wanda?
Scarlet Witch PIETRO?
[Wanda attacks the Brotherhood, they run for cover]
Toad (Todd Tolensky) Ex-girlfriend?
Quicksilver Worse. She's my *sister*...
Nightcrawler [about Wolverine] He locked us out!
Kitty Pryde No, he shut himself in so we'd be safe!
Nightcrawler There's a crazy person flying the plane! You call that safe? We have to get out of here!
Kitty Pryde Can you transport us to the ground?
Nightcrawler Yeah, right. Picture this: bumpety, bumpety, bumpety, bumpety, SPLAT!
Juggernaut You think that fancy visor's going to stop me? Nothing stops me. I'M RAW POWER.
Cyclops You want it raw, tough guy?
[removes his visor]
Cyclops Then take it RAW.
[Boom-Boom barges in on Toad in the bathroom]
Toad (Todd Tolensky) Hey, hey! I'm taking a shower here!
Boom Boom Yeah, the whole town's thrilled. I'm out of mouthwash.
Jean Grey What about you Kurt? You got any special talents that brought you here?
[Nightcrawler disappears and then reappears]
Nightcrawler Maybe.
[after a disastrous flight simulator lesson]
Iceman [to Wolverine] Hey, did you see? Were you watching? This time it took me *twice* as long to crash and burn!
Wolverine I smell fear.
Jean Grey You've been given a wonderful gift.
Kitty Pryde I don't have a gift, just a curse.
Jean Grey Only if you let it be.
[Storm has frozen him]
Wolverine Now that was cold.
Nightcrawler Chicks dig the fuzzy dude!
Rogue [finds Kurt with the stone Mystique] You dare bring that thing into this house?
Nightcrawler Rogue, she can't hurt us anymore.
Rogue Speak for yourself!
Nightcrawler I know you have every reason to hate her. So do I, I mean, look at what she's done to us. But still, she's our mother.
Rogue Either you get her out of here or I will!
Nightcrawler Rogue, anger and hate destroyed her. If you don't get rid of yours it will destroy you to.
Rogue It already destroyed me.
Wolverine [about the school's new students] You know what we need? Another teacher. And maybe a tank.
Professor Charles Xavier Cyclops, get the Blackbird prepped for launch.
Cyclops Yes, sir.
Professor Charles Xavier And since it's the weekend, assemble the full team.
[pause]
Professor Charles Xavier We have a Rogue.
[Nightcrawler is looking for Shadowcat]
Nightcrawler Kitty? Kitty?
Sabretooth Me-ow.
Wolverine About time you got here, elf. We were... What's she doing here?
Nightcrawler It's... it's a little complicated. See...
Mystique He'll send you a memo. Now let's go.
Jean Grey You know, I don't know WHAT I'd do if I didn't have you guys around to make all my decisions for me!
[grabs Scott's car keys and storms off]
Duncan Matthews Whoa. Glad she took your keys.
Pyro I am real glad you dropped by since I've been bored out of my skull.
Wolverine Where's your buddies?
Pyro Since Magneto's gone, Colossus bailed and went back to Russia, Sabertooth's out playing with a big ball of yarn somewhere, and Gambit didn't leave a note on the fridge...
[Wolverine slams him in his chair and leaves]
Pyro Okay, take care, so long. Don't get all weepy on me. Let's not drag this out or anything. Ugh, Ahhh I know just how to turn this frown upside down.
[starts playing the Magneto tape again]
Kitty Pryde Did you see me? Did you?
Avalanche Yeah. Wow Kitty, how'd it feel?
Kitty Pryde It was, like, totally unbelievable.
[hugs him]
Avalanche You're making it yours Kitty. Once you own it, nothing can own you.
Boom Boom [training, she has to scale a cliff to 'rescue' Nightcrawler] Yeah! Look out below. Boom Boom is bombin' in. Whoohooo!
Nightcrawler I'm going to die.
Boom Boom Hiya cutie.
Nightcrawler Hi. I have to know, are you insane?
Professor Charles Xavier I'm sorry, Rouge but all visits must be scheduled ahead of time.
Rogue I'll see you tomorrow, Misty.
[thinking]
Rogue You wouldn't do this to Miss Popularity over there.
Jean Grey Hey, that's not true. He doesn't treat me any differently than anybody else.
Rogue Who gave you permission to go inside my head!
Nightcrawler I'm a harmless blue fuzzball!
Boom Boom [Quicksilver walks in with four dates] Now that boy knows how to work it.
Wolverine The course has a new objective today, it's called Mutant Dodgeball.
Iceman Oh yes! I am so good at this game!
Wolverine Oh, and extra credit for anyone that takes out the ice cube.
Principal Edward Kelly I just thought I'd stop by and personally invite you all to come back to school.
Blob School? Oh, no way! We don't go anywhere we ain't wanted.
Toad (Todd Tolensky) Since when?
Principal Edward Kelly If you do come, I'm certain you won't be bothered by anyone. In fact, I think they're all afraid of you.
Toad (Todd Tolensky) Hey, if you can't be cool, be feared. My momma always told me that.
Professor Charles Xavier This is place where powers are not always an asset... Right Scott?
Cyclops I guess you heard about last night.
Professor Charles Xavier It was hard not to. It was all over the news channels.
Toad (Todd Tolensky) [sloppily wearing Quicksilver's costume] Look at me, I'm Pietro. Hold on, I have to go to the moon... I'm back.
Gambit You round up those jokes you call friends, and meet me at your place.
Avalanche Why?
Gambit Because now that you're out of school, you'll be taking a real test.
Avalanche Forget it. We're sick of being used.
Gambit Did you get my calling card?
Avalanche We did. Now, let us throw you out on the welcome mat.
Rogue My power is your power and I can take more than one.
[about Rogue and her powers]
Jean Luc LeBeau You mean, she can do all that with the touch of a finger?
Gambit Forget it.
Avalanche [comforting Shadowcat about her emerging powers] Hey, don't fret it, embrace it. The way I see it, fate dealt us winning cards.
[to Rogue]
Pyro Awful bold of you, coming here, girl! Or are you just stupid?
Toad (Todd Tolensky) This bombs, yo. Even the flies here think they're better than us.
Blob Yeah, I don't even know what we're doing at school, anyway!
Quicksilver But we do know what Lance is doing here. He wants to get a certain Kitty stuck in a tree. K-I-S-S...
[gets cut off as Avalanche tries to swat him, but he hits Toad instead]
Toad (Todd Tolensky) Ow!
Quicksilver [Lance walks in from outside] Finally! Are you done fixing that transmission of yours yet? I've got dates tonight!
Avalanche Yeah, I'm done all right.
Quicksilver Good. You know, if you're going to be on *my* team, you're going to have to make yourself a little more... presentable. By the way, while you're up, would you mind moving the chair? It's blocking my view of the tube.
Avalanche Sure. Glad to!
[uses his powers to throw the chair out the window]
Quicksilver Aw, now look what you...
Avalanche [grabbing Pietro] All right, that's it! I've had it with taking orders from you!
Toad (Todd Tolensky) [comes in tangled up in a TV antenna] And *I'm* tired of being your TV antenna!
Blob And *I'm* tired of doing all your cooking!
[sadly]
Blob You didn't even notice the radish roses. I'm through!
Quicksilver Hey, hey, hey! Might I remind you losers that Magneto put me in charge for a reason. And the only way you guys have any chance of joining his new crew is to prove that you can work together as a team! And that, my friends, takes leadership! Strong, decisive, fearless...
[looks out the window and screams]
Quicksilver Wanda!
[dives into the closet]
Quicksilver Don't tell her I'm here!
Avalanche Ha!
[after tricking and using Rogue]
Gambit Rogue...
Rogue Don't. You just did the wrong thing for the right reason.
Gambit So what now?
Rogue I'm going back with the X-men. I don't care what you do...
Gambit [smiling] *Sure* you don't...
Principal Edward Kelly You see? Mutants are not only dangerous, but uncontrollable. This is what is in store for our school.
Professor Charles Xavier Look again. Despite the overwhelming urge to use their powers, my students are exhibiting self-control.
Boom Boom [after Avalanche "shakes" the vending machine to get a soda] Hey, nice technique!
[blows it up to get her own soda]
Boom Boom What do you think of mine?
Avalanche Breaking rules *and* appliances. You'd fit right in at our place!
Boom Boom Yeah? Like I'd want to!
Col. Nick Fury I can't let her go!
Wolverine You can... and you will.
Rogue You give me no choice.
[takes off a glove to use her powers]
Avalanche [to Cyclops and Jean Grey] Don't worry, that's the last of the heroics. Count on it.
Sabretooth One shall fall by the other's hand. It is our destiny.
Magneto Welcome to Sanctuary.
Nightcrawler [excited about an upcoming party and dancing on top of a table] Yeah! Party, party!
[his tail slips out of his disguise and almost hits Scott]
Cyclops Hey! Watch it!
[grabs his tail and yanks him back down to his seat]
Cyclops Keep it under control! You can't be seen like that, remember?
Nightcrawler [ignores Scott's comment] YOU PULLED MY TAIL, MAN!
Scott I wonder why did you do it?
Rogue Me and Miss Popularity there are on different wavelengths, different galaxies, but then I realized something. She would do the same thing for me.
