Quicksilver [Lance walks in from outside] Finally! Are you done fixing that transmission of yours yet? I've got dates tonight!

Avalanche Yeah, I'm done all right.

Quicksilver Good. You know, if you're going to be on *my* team, you're going to have to make yourself a little more... presentable. By the way, while you're up, would you mind moving the chair? It's blocking my view of the tube.

Avalanche Sure. Glad to!

[uses his powers to throw the chair out the window]

Quicksilver Aw, now look what you...

Avalanche [grabbing Pietro] All right, that's it! I've had it with taking orders from you!

Toad (Todd Tolensky) [comes in tangled up in a TV antenna] And *I'm* tired of being your TV antenna!

Blob And *I'm* tired of doing all your cooking!

[sadly]

Blob You didn't even notice the radish roses. I'm through!

Quicksilver Hey, hey, hey! Might I remind you losers that Magneto put me in charge for a reason. And the only way you guys have any chance of joining his new crew is to prove that you can work together as a team! And that, my friends, takes leadership! Strong, decisive, fearless...

[looks out the window and screams]

Quicksilver Wanda!

[dives into the closet]

Quicksilver Don't tell her I'm here!