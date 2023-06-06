Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Geek Girl

  • Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
  • London, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

Season 2
Marrakech, Morocco
Filming Dates

  • 6 June 2023 - 11 September 2023
  • 13 October 2025 - 2 December 2025
