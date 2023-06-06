Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Geek Girl
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Geek Girl
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
London, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Season 2
Marrakech, Morocco
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Filming Dates
6 June 2023 - 11 September 2023
13 October 2025 - 2 December 2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree