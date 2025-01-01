Chinami Oka[talking about Mitsuo and Kouko] Looking at pretty people makes me happy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chinami OkaAh... youth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Banri TadaEven if you think I'm a nuisance, no matter where you go, I'll find you. I'll always be listening for your voice. When the rain falls, when the wind blows, when the flowers scatter, when shadow looms. In every sign, I'll search for your voice...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Banri TadaWhy do you still want to be my friend? Is it because you feel comfortable being with me? Because I understand your awkward and useless self, and yet still love you? Quit acting so spoiled. When you rejected me, you lost the right to want those things!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Banri TadaI feel like I can be reborn as a new person here. I can meet new friends, stay in a new place, and live in a new world. It's so much fun, and I'm so happy and satisfied. Even if I'm sad or lonely or make mistakes, everything shines like gold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nana HayashidaIt's a senpai's job to look after younger students.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nana HayashidaDon't forget, Tada Banri!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nana Hayashida[to Banri] Even if you don't remember, you're important to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nana HayashidaOnce you miss the opportunity to say something, the words become increasingly toxic. The best thing to do is to just say everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nana HayashidaI'll wear the mask of an adult.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Banri TadaSPOILER: The Present is ending. Here, countless versions of our past selves are always crying, laughing, falling in love, getting hurt, joking around, feeling happy and suffering. These feelings are born all the time and in the next moment, they became the past and die. It's over now. This is the end. But the truth is, everyone's time is like that. Right after it's born, every moment becomes the past and dies. But... I'm alive now. I'm here now. I can see this moment, the present, right now. Right now... isn't that everything? After that, I returned to my former self and lost all the memories since the accident.