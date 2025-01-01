Bad CityOur world's about to break/Tormented and attacked/Lost from when we wake/With no way to go back/I'm standing on my own/But now I'm not alone/Avengers, assemble!/Always, we will fight as one/Until the battle's won/With evil on the run/We never come undone/Assemble, we are strong/Forever fight as one/Assemble, we are strong/Forever fight as one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Season Two Narration]
Nick FuryAnd there came a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest heroes found themselves united against a common threat. On that day, they became The Avengers. The invincible armored Iron Man. Thor, prince of thunder. The Hulk, strongest hero there is. And, Captain America, the first Avenger.
Bad City[singing] Assemble, we are strong/Forever fight as one/Avengers, assemble!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Alex Désert
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more