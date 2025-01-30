Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The 8 Show
Articles
Статьи о сериале «The 8 Show»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Статьи о сериале «The 8 Show»
All info
Netflix попытался повторить «Игру в кальмара» и сел в лужу: наша рецензия на дораму «Шоу восьми»
Амбициозный сериал и интересной идеей, но беспросветно глупыми (моментами) и жестокими героями.
Write review
30 January 2025 07:00
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree