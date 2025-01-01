Gambit [Gambit jumps in Rogue's car] Vacation eh. Muir island is no good for you. How about we go to Paris instead?

Rogue How about getting your butt out of my car?

[She throws him out of the car and lands on his feet]

Gambit [He runs and leeps over the wall and lands in her car] Let's have a kiss before you go, huh

Gambit [She gets out of the car and walks off] What's wrong Chère?

Rogue You know what happens when I touch somebody.You wanna end up in the hospital?