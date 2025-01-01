Menu
X-Men Quotes

X-Men quotes

Wolverine Hey, Tin Woodsman! I'm sending you back to Oz... in pieces!
Jubilee How did you do that?
Gambit With style, Petite. With style.
[after angrily ripping the roof off Cyclops' car]
Wolverine [to Jean Grey] Tell Cyclops I made him a convertible.
[to a Sentinel]
Storm Storm, Mistress of the Elements, commands you to release that child!
Rogue Lighten up on your speeches, Sugar.
Apocalypse I am the rocks of the eternal shore. Crash against me and be broken!
Female Cashier You must like playing with cards.
Gambit I like Solitaire ok... that is, unless I got someone to play with.
Gambit [Gambit jumps in Rogue's car] Vacation eh. Muir island is no good for you. How about we go to Paris instead?
Rogue How about getting your butt out of my car?
[She throws him out of the car and lands on his feet]
Gambit [He runs and leeps over the wall and lands in her car] Let's have a kiss before you go, huh
Gambit [She gets out of the car and walks off] What's wrong Chère?
Rogue You know what happens when I touch somebody.You wanna end up in the hospital?
Gambit Maybe it's worth, non.
Apocalypse [to Graydon Creed] I am as far beyond mutants as they are beyond you! I am eternal!
[as the police try to subdue Sabretooth]
Cyclops C'mon, they're gonna kill him!
Wolverine Good!
Wolverine His name's Omega Red. The Soviets created him. I tangled with him before any of you were born. Red's got his own plans for this country. And worst of all, nothin' hurts him.
Colossus And you defeated this madman?
Wolverine I got lucky.
Apocalypse I know more of this world than you can even dream. That is why I must destroy it!
[after the group leaves Morph to die, Wolverine punches Cyclops in the stomach]
Wolverine Next time...
[extends claws]
Wolverine ...I'll use these.
Wolverine How come we're supposed to trash your old enemy, but we gotta go easy on mine?
Arcade Manager [after Jubliee destroys a video game] Hey, you! Do you know how much that game costs?
Jubilee Yeah, a quarter.
[Rogue punches a Sentinel]
Jubilee Did you see what she did?
Storm Yes, Rogue has a way with men.
Wolverine THIS ONE'S FOR YOU MORPH!
Warren Worthington III I'll follow him to the end of the earth, through perdition's fire, until he breathes blood and rolls over, split, broken, finished!
Gambit Who are you?
Cable The Wild Man of Borneo. See ya around.
Wolverine It's adamantium tasting time, boys!
Gambit Gambit can't help but notice you saved him chère and not Wolverine, must be my way with women.
Rogue Don't flatter yourself swamp boy.
[Rogue drops Gambit in a pond]
Wolverine Little piece of advice cajun, never make that woman mad atcha.
Jean Grey Wolverine... I felt him... such pain.
Gambit Man been a pain since the get-go, Chère.
Gambit [to Jean at her and Cyclops wedding] Where I come from we always kiss the bride.
[kisses her]
Gambit [to Rogue who is a bridesmaid] We also kiss the maids.
Rogue This ain't Cajun country, hun. Zip those lips!
Rogue Looks like your behind the ol' 8-ball Gambit and I'm about to sink it.
Gambit You not win the game yet Chère. Could be you need *incentive*. How about the winner get a kiss from the loser?
Rogue [Rogue misses the shot] That's not funny or do you wanna end up in a coma.
Gambit You can drain my energy any time, Chère. Gambit has plenty. Observe, first we charge the cue.
Jean Grey Don't let Gambit get to you Rogue.
Rogue I'd like to wipe that smirk off his face. Serve him right if I did give that lowlife a kiss.
Jean Grey Maybe Monsieur Gambit is not as good as he thinks he is
[Jean telekinetically forces Gambit to miss the shot]
Rogue Looks like you knicked the table Gambit.
Storm Gambit,the term rec-room does not mean you must wreck it.
Gambit Stormmakes jokes now, What next?
[Gambit has just fallen over whilst attempting to ski]
Gambit OK, so we don't ski much on the bayou!
Rogue [laughs] You sure you don't want help?
Gambit Course not, Gambit's a natural athlete.
[begins to slide backwards down the hill]
Rogue REMY!
Gambit "I know", she say. "Let's take a trip," she say. "It be fun." Huh. Some fun!
Rogue After what we been through, lately, I figured we could use some time off.
Gambit But you didn't tell me we'd have a chaperone!
Wolverine Don't whine to me, this ain't my idea of a good time!
Rogue Hey, hoser, I thought you liked to ski!
Wolverine This is sittin' around, drinkin' cocoa, and gettin' funny looks from rich people.
Rogue Yeah? Well, next time plan, your own durn vacation!
[she leaves]
Gambit Aw, Chère, wait!... Well, I hope you're happy!
Wolverine Dunno the meanin' of the word.
Wolverine I always thought you had a soft spot for that Cajun.
Rogue Bout as soft as you, fat-head! You gonna shut up or am I gonna have to help you?
Magneto Are these the people whose laws you trust? They don't seem to share your sense of brotherhood.
Beast They only fight because they fear us. Because they don't yet understand.
Magneto But they do understand: Our mutant powers make us superior to them, and that is why they fear us.
Beast That is why I must stand trial; They must see that we are not a threat to mankind, but are a part of it.
Magneto The humans must be crushed, and I have the power to do it!
Sentinel Stand aside, I must apprehend that mutant.
Gambit Hey! Apprehend this!
[charges a card]
Rogue You're supposed to know everything, Beast. What makes us like we are anyway?
Beast Gamma rays, pollution, ozone depletion... television.
Morph Progress.
Wolverine Lousy luck!
Sabretooth What's wrong, Wolverine? No kiss and make up?
Wolverine Kiss this!
[Jean is under a spell]
Jean Grey Mommy, who are these bad people?
Analee Leave me alone with my daughter.
Jean Grey Make them go away, please, Mommy!
Wolverine Lady, you picked the wrong girl to adopt!
Pyro They call me Pyro. In the mood for a hot date?
Rogue In a bull's eye!
[throws Pyro through dart board on wall]
Gorgeous George Come to Gorgeous, pretty boy!
Gambit Gambit likes to play hard to get!
Gorgeous George You've gotta play harder than that!
Rogue Keep your sticky fingers to yourself, you walking tar pit!
Gambit The name is GAMBIT! REMEMBER IT!
Rogue You never loved me. You only used me for my powers. You made me worse than a killer.
Mystique How could you do this to me? I raised you as if you were my own!
Rogue I ain't your daughter Mystique. Not anymore.
Gambit Family, huh! This family ain't nothin' but trouble.
Wolverine The man doesn't break a sweat against Apocalypse or Magneto. So - so what nails him? A pine tree!
Wolverine [the X-Men try to stop Wolverine from leaving] I go where I wanna go.
Magneto You're all fools! Heroic fools. The brave are always the first to die.
Bishop I should have known better than to play poker with an assassin.
Gambit Shut up, fool!
[he throws a card, it explodes harmlessly against Bishop's chest]
Bishop I can absorb your bio-energy, and channel it right back.
Bishop [fires energy blasts from his hands at Gambit, who ducks]
Bishop That's my mutant power.
Wolverine [pops claws] How would you like to try absorbing *these*?
[Gambit is carrying Jubilee over his shoulder]
Gambit How do you sweat so much, Petite, and not lose weight?
Jubilee Ooh, I hate you!
Wolverine That morter looks a little thick Storm, better add some water.
Gambit Big expert, always giving orders.
Wolverine Making up for your screw ups Gumbo. Too bad you don't know how to do anything but pickpockets and steal candy from babies.
Wolverine [Gambit charges a brick and Wolverine picks it up] Huh, look out.
Cyclops [Cyclops fires a blast at the brick and it explodes] Gambit, What do you think your doing?
Gambit He better be more careful with his mouth.
Wolverine You better stop worrying about my mouth and start worrying about these.
[He draws his claws]
Rogue Why don't you boys calm down.
Wolverine Why? You afraid I'm gonna hurt him? I always thought you had a soft spot for that Cajun.
Rogue About as soft as you fathead. Are you gonna shutup or am I gonna have to help you?
Wolverine [to Gambit] Outta the way, Gumbo!
Beast I wonder? "Security". Are any of us truly secure?
[Fighting Morph, who has taken his form]
Wolverine You might look like me. But you don't fight like me.
[Wolverine slices open a door]
Beast [holding a set of keys] Ahem, the guard's keys.
Wolverine So I'll buy 'em a new door!
Magneto [trying to break Beast out of jail] Come, we must hurry!
Beast Your solicitude is appreciated, I assure you. I regret however that...
Magneto What are you waiting for?
Beast My day in court, actually.
Wolverine Do that again, and we'll see where you land.
Cyclops Come on!
Wolverine Sorry, "Dad".
Cyclops C'mon Gambit, can't you make this program a little tougher.
Gambit Why? you don't like Gambit to be gentle.
Gambit You wanna play with Gambit? Here, pick a card!
Gambit [after Nightcrawler finishes telling the X- Men about his life of persecution for being a mutant] I guess peace don't come to the wicked-lookin'.
Storm [as Jubilee is captured by a Sentinel] STORM, Mistress of the Elements, commands you to release that child!
Rogue Lighten up on the speeches, sugar.
Rogue You look nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.
Cyclops I just wish I knew what was happening in there.
Gambit If that were me in there, you wouldn't have to worry.
Cyclops Jean, fight it! Use the powers of your mind!
Jean Grey I can't fight it! Not every second of every day, never slipping, not even for an instant, Scott, please!
Angel You don't have to be mutants, you don't have to be hated! You can be cured!
Cyclops We're mutants! That's what we are. There's nothing wrong with us that needs to be cured.
Angel Look me in the eye and tell me that!
Cyclops It'll be my pleasure!
Storm [at a filing cabinet] It's locked.
Wolverine [sticks his claws in] Unlocked.
Wolverine Hold it! Electronic beams.
Beast You can detect the infra-red spectrum?
Wolverine I can smell 'em... ozone.
Storm You will see them, as well, as the mist rises.
Cyclops Energy blasts, huh? Here's one from a pro!
[after destroying dozens of Sentinels]
Cyclops Is that all of them?
Rogue Ain't that enough?
[trying to give Cyclops mouth-to-mouth]
Rogue Come on, pretty boy... make a girl feel welcome.
[Rogue is flying over Bishop]
Cyclops [over transmitter] Rogue, can you see Bishop?
Rogue I could spit on him, if I wasn't a lady. Looks like he's running for Congress.
[as Storm uses her weather-controlling powers]
Beast And I used to wonder how she acquired her nom de guerre!
Jean Grey I... have to go... Cyclops is waiting for me.
Wolverine So am I...
Wolverine Her trail went cold outside the house... Got bit by a dog, too.
Ruckus I think you'd better watch your mouth... and mine!
Gambit Everybody can relax! Gambit has returned.
Bishop YOU! You're the reason I've come back!
[draws his rifle]
Gambit Mon ami! There's been maybe a small mistake...
Bishop Traitor! Your future end now!
[fires]
Bobby Lebeau Destroy her! Destroy them all!
Gambit Bobby Shut up. Take away her powers but not her life.
Apocalypse Fool! You dare to claim dominion over me?
Apocalypse I shall not forget this impudence!
Wolverine [sniffing] Zit cream?
Jubilation Lee Oh no!
[beast disarms "Friend of Humanity" thug]
Beast Perhaps you are unaware that this is a dangerous weapon.
Sinister Enjoy your revenge, Morph. I know I am.
Jubilee Why do you hate us? What did we ever do to you?
Graydon Creed You were born!
Wolverine [to Jubilee] If you knew how much bubble gum I had to sniff to find you!
Cyclops Morph, you're alive!
Morph And you're married, or are you?
[morphs into minister]
Morph I now pronounce you... betrayer and betrayess!
Cyclops Is this some kind of sick joke?
Morph It wasn't a sick joke when you left me to die! How do you like your last seconds on Earth ticking away?
Wolverine Didn't anybody ever tell you, you don't kick a man when he's down, hairbag!
Hairbag Hey, who told ya my name? You making fun of me? Nobody makes fun of Hairbag!
Sinister I should've let you die!
Professor X I sense the lingering presence of something... sinister.
Wolverine I don't need your help.
Colossus Of course not, but you are a guest in my country, it is good manners.
[Wolverine claws Omega Red in the back]
Omega Red Forgot about my carbonadium armor, didn't you? Well, you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours!
Wolverine Let me up, or I'll rearrange your windpipe!
Rogue [to Cable] Remember me, Bright Eyes?
Cable [transports into phone booth] Time to reach out and touch someone!
Phoenix I... am... Phoenix!
[Professor X's dark side has emerged from his body]
Cyclops I don't want to hurt you!
Professor X But *I* want to hurt you!
Rogue Our job is to find Lilandra and get out fast.
Jubilee Anybody know what she looks like?
Wolverine She's from another galaxy. You see a woman you don't know, rescue her.
Rogue Lilandra's out colder than leftover hush puppies!
Beast Interesting weaponry...
[laser blast hits him]
Beast Effective too.
Iceman This is getting way too hot for me!
[Multiple Man duplicates himself]
Wolverine What is this, a two-for-one sale?
[Multiple Man makes more duplicates]
Multiple Man No, it's more like a baker's dozen!
Forge I thought a friendly little skirmish with the X-Men might teach us a few pointers.
Wolverine [extends claws] I got your pointers right here!
[Wolverine slices Pierce's arm]
Pierce My arm! Blast you!
Storm I believe that pleasure is mine!
[Storm hits him with lightning]
[Rogue rips off Pierce's arm]
Rogue Thanks for the hand, Sugar. I bet these cybernetic things cost an arm and a leg.
Dark Phoenix The mortal Jean Grey is no more, I am fire-made flesh, power incarnate, I am the *Dark Phoenix*!
Rogue What is this, catch the X-Man day?
Lilandra Charles Xavier, it is the decision of the high council of the Shi'Ar Empire, that the being known both as the Phoenix and as Jean Grey, must be destroyed!
Professor X Lilandra, stop this!
Lilandra For the sake of all that lives, Jean Grey must perish!
Rogue My daddy always said two's company and three's an eavesdropper.
Wolverine [to Nightcrawler] Don't talk to *me* about *God*!
[Wolverine rescues Magneto during a battle]
Wolverine Look who I'm savin', you'd think I was Xavier...
[later, Magneto has to rescue Wolverine]
Magneto Look who *I'm* saving, you'd think I was an X-Man...
[Wolverine and Cyclops have to take down a rejuvenated Juggernaut]
Cyclops Looks like we're going to do this the hard way.
Wolverine Now you're talkin'...
[Wolverine runs and dives for Juggernaut, but Juggernaut swats him away]
Cyclops You don't have to make it *that* hard...
Rogue You know, I remember when I was 13. Had me a boyfriend, so I kissed him. Poor boy was in a coma for three days. That was when I first realized that if I touched anybody, I'd absorb their strength right into me.
[sighs]
Rogue Some "power," huh? That's when the boys stopped calling.
Beast [Chuckles] Consider yourself fortunate. I had dandruff.
Jubilee [after Rogue obliterates a Sentinel] Did you see what she just did?
Storm Yes, Rogue has a way with men.
[Mystique has shape changed to Gambit's form]
Gambit Surprised to see me? I know I am.
Wolverine Party's over, someone invited Nimrod.
Gambit This is why I left Nawlins in the first place. I don't want to be a part of this family no more.
Gambit Cyclops, give 'em an eyeful!
[to Sabretooth]
Wolverine All right, you egg-suckin' piece of gutter trash! You always did like pushin' around people smaller than you! Well I'M smaller! Try pushin' me!
Juggernaut What's she gonna do? Hit me with her diaper?
Jubilee I'll show you, you overgrown trashcan!
Professor X Phoenix, why do you inhabit Jean's body?
Wolverine You kids better behave yourselves. I'm staying home to baby sit.
Cyclops Tell me "DAD", AM I MAKING THIS UP!
Sentinel Do not be alarmed. I am here to serve and protect.
Sentinel Unidentified mutants... ignore.
Wolverine Tag, you're it. This game is over!
Storm Is the girl all right?
Wolverine [growls] Not for long!
Wolverine What's the matter? Teacher's pet got cold feet? Anytime, pretty boy!
Morph It looks like clear sailing from here.
Wolverine I smell gun oil. Guards - they're onto us.
Professor X Magnus, your violence will solve nothing. We must use our special gifts to bring peace to mankind.
Magneto You're a fool, Charles! Look at them, they can't even make peace with each other!
Wolverine I'll show 'em a danger to the community!
Cyclops His name's Sabertooth. Wolverine knows him, and hates him.
Professor X Did he give a reason?
Cyclops Does he ever?
Wolverine I'm taking this maggot outta here, one way or the other!
Professor X Wolverine, personal vendettas have no place here.
Cyclops You know we must help a mutant if he's in trouble.
Wolverine It's not personal - he's a threat.
Professor X He was near death.
Wolverine Not near enough.
Magneto Mutant liberation begins!
Magneto Today begins a new world for all of us, a world where we needn't hide in corners and crawl in fear.
Wolverine I don't know what corner you crawled outta, Bub. But we don't find nuclear missiles all that liberating.
Cyclops Come quietly or be taken!
Wolverine And I hope ya wanna be taken!
[Storm is unconscious in Wolverine's arms]
Cyclops Wolverine, is she...?
Wolverine Must be our company, Cyclops. She's asleep, she's exhausted. Mission accomplished, buddy.
Wolverine Stop the philosophy, let's go kick his butt!
Wolverine You always were second best! And in this business, Bub, second best don't *cut* it!
Wolverine [facing Vertigo] Lady... you make me sick!
Wolverine Ducks... I *hate* ducks.
Wolverine [looking in a refrigerator] Where's that blasted salami? I can *smell* it! Ahhh... all it needs is slicin'!
[pops his claws]
[apocalypse has captured Jean Gray]
Wolverine What are you doing with her, you pile of dog puke?
Wolverine Cyke has his problems, but he don't smell like a morlock!
Wolverine Run all ya like, Lady. I like to hunt.
Storm I summon the full power of the storm!
Rogue [takes gloves off] Ooh, it's a tad chilly in here, don't you think?
Guard Like they say, cold hands?
[guard takes her by the hand then passes out]
Rogue ?out cold.
Apocalypse I am Apocalypse! Look upon the future and tremble!
[Wolverine grabs onto War's flying horse]
Wolverine Don't ya think we're getting a little carried away here?
Wolverine I'm gonna remember this, Rookie!
Wolverine Mr. Terminator here claims that an assassination's gonna take place that's gonna ruin the world, and one of us X-Men is the trigger!
[Bishop's temporal transceiver begins beeping]
Wolverine What's going on? Someone in the future stealing your car?
Wolverine [to The Blob] Okay, round-boy, let's dance!
Bishop I'm back in the future again, nothing's changed. It's all just like I left it.
Forge You can try again, and again if you have to, once the machine's rebuilt.
Bishop But I didn't fail, Forge. I stopped the assassination.
Forge Then something else must've happened afterwards, something that has made the future still turn out like this.
[after the X-Men discover their powers aren't working]
Storm Our powers have abandoned us.
[after being knocked down by Callisto, who flees]
Wolverine Oh, I love it when they play hard to get!
The Blob I'm gonna flatten these X-clowns by sitting on 'em!
Jubilation Lee Ugh! That's gross!
Cable No! Not Apocalypse!
Sabretooth The friends of my enemies are my enemies!
[raises claws]
Sabretooth You want Wolverine gone? Then do what I say!
Professor X Cruelty to creatures we do not understand seems limitless.
Apocalypse I SHALL RETURN!
[Alien is emerging from the ship]
Jubilee What is that thing?
Wolverine I don't think I wanna know.
Sentinel HALT! MUTANT!
Sinister [about Rogue] So beautiful, yet so strong.
Wolverine [entering the room] Well, I always did think I was kinda cute.
Wolverine "Attack" is one of my favorite words. And the name's Wolverine.
Wolverine It was a filthy mutant!
[Fighting Wolverine]
Sabretooth How about a little taste of Adamantium!
Wolverine I hate it when that happens.
Jean Grey Maybe I can read its mind.
[the X-Men find Senator Kelley's room trashed]
Cyclops Kelly's gone, Professor. There must have been more mutants in that gang than we knew about.
Professor X I don't believe this is the work of the same gang.
Jean Grey Why not Professor?
Professor X Because my watch has stopped.
Cyclops I don't understand. Why is that important?
[Professor X drops the watch and it sticks to the side of his wheelchair]
Professor X Because it's been magnetized.
Rogue Ya'll get away from him, or you'll need a doctor sure enough!
Pyro I never could say no to a woman!
Cyclops Remember, careful with the civilians!
Wolverine Sure, Cyke. I'll try not to bruise them while I save their lives!
Pestilence Even mutants may feel the touch of Pestilence!
Magneto Better that we die on our feet than lives on our knees!
Professor X They haven't learned how to live at ease with their mutant powers, so their frustrated. Some lash out, while some have turned inward, letting their bitterness consume them. But, they all feel dissatisfied with themselves, and alone.
Jubilation Lee Why are they doing this to me? I didn't ask to be a mutant.
Wolverine I don't care which Spirit Ladies do what to which Cajuns, I'm here to stop a wedding.
Cyclops Rogue, what do you see?
Rogue A fat boy and a pair of juvenile delinquents. Old buddies of mine from Muire Island.
Ms Marvel You took away my life! This ends now!
[a Hellfire Club guard is pointing a gun at Wolverine]
Wolverine I know what you're thinkin', punk: "Question is, can I get Wolverine before he turns me into shishkabob with those claws?" Well, bub, seein' as how these claws are adamantium, the strongest metal known, and can slice through vanadium steel like a hot knife through butter, buddy, you gotta ask yourself: "Do I feel lucky?"
