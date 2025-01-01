Gambit
"I know", she say. "Let's take a trip," she say. "It be fun." Huh. Some fun!
Rogue
After what we been through, lately, I figured we could use some time off.
Gambit
But you didn't tell me we'd have a chaperone!
Wolverine
Don't whine to me, this ain't my idea of a good time!
Rogue
Hey, hoser, I thought you liked to ski!
Wolverine
This is sittin' around, drinkin' cocoa, and gettin' funny looks from rich people.
Rogue
Yeah? Well, next time plan, your own durn vacation!
[she leaves]
Gambit
Aw, Chère, wait!... Well, I hope you're happy!
Wolverine
Dunno the meanin' of the word.