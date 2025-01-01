Father Time [Opening lines] Yeah, boy! It's time for YooHoo & Friends!

Father Time [singing] Once upon a time, there were five executives who destroyed the Earth for money. Mother Nature got mad, said Father Time, hey daddy, you better stop them, or you're sleeping on the couch, honey! So Father Time zapped those five into fluffy cuddly sweetie pies, to places they plundered, gemstones they must recover, Oh-oh!

Father Time Find all the gems that I can plant, a wish to all of you I'll grant, what would you wish for? Boy! So around the globe they go, Otherwise we have no show, YooHoo and Friends

Lemmee I'm Lemmee.

Roodee I'm Roodee.

Pammee I'm Pammee.

Chewoo I'm Chewoo.

Father Time Who'd we forget?

Yoohoo Me Yoohoo. And Friends!