The Fairly OddParents quotes

Dad Turner Timmy... I'm respecting your privacy by knocking, but asserting my authority as your father by coming in anyway.
Cosmo I married the smart one.
Wanda I married the... well he's cute, right?
[Timmy throws a water balloon at Francis, which misses him and ends up hitting someone in France]
The French We surrender!
Timmy Turner Hey guys, what's new?
[Cosmo lights candles under water]
Wanda The laws of physics.
[angrily]
Dad Turner Dinkleburgs!
Timmy Turner Note to self: Never break up with a girl in the Violent Gardening Tool section.
Timmy Turner Dogs have great sense of smell, they can see in black and white, and they can go to the bathroom any where they want.
Cosmo So can I, I'm just polite.
Timmy Turner I'm big, I'm hurting people, and I'm misunderstood!
Cosmo Just like The IRS.
Norm the Genie Well I'm off to destroy Canada. They've had it too good for too long.
Wanda Uh-oh... my "Cosmo is going to make Timmy dead" sense is tingling.
Cosmo [Cosmo as gelatin] Gaze into my jiggly goodness and see the artificial falsehood of your words.
Cosmo [after fairy world blows up] I regret nothing!
Wanda [to Timmy, who has wished that he lived at the circus] You can't stay a carny forever, Timmy.
Cosmo Yeah, you don't have the experience! You've never even been to prison.
Timmy Turner Wow, my mom as a kid.
Young Dad Turner Yeah... and she's got a beautiful name. It's...
[a Mack truck, blowing its horn drives by Timmy and Young Dad]
Young Dad Turner ...but everybody calls her Mom.
Mom Turner Timmy, you know you're not supposed to make your father scream like a girl three times in one day.
Timmy Turner This is great! A world without girls. I can do whatever I want!
Timmy Turner [farts] I'm free!
Cosmo [Cosmo sniffs the air] Wow, freedom stinks.
Dad Turner [to Mom Turner getting her vegetables ready] Hurry, honey! The judges are judging and the Dinkelburgs are Dinkelburging!
Denzel Crocker FAIRIES!
Chester's Dad [crying] Without that tooth, you look just like your momma.
Cosmo [to Timmy] What did New Zealand ever do to you?
Wanda Two wrongs don't make a right.
Cosmo But three rights make a left, and now it's time for the show!
Dad Turner It's deserted and lonely, just like my childhood!
Timmy Turner I wish I could leave this room inconspicuously.
[Cosmo turns his desk legs into rockets. Timmy blasts through the ceiling]
Timmy Turner Aaaagggghhh!
Wanda [to Cosmo] It means without being noticed.
Cosmo Well, if he wasn't screaming, he wouldn've been noticed.
Timmy Turner This may sound cliche, but you've gotta throw my severed head into the clearance bin!
Cosmo If Wanda sees this, she's gonna think I'm an idiot.
Timmy Turner And this would be news to her *how*?
Wanda [chasing Vicky through space] The force is strong with this one.
Cosmo Luke, I am your father. I always wanted to say that.
Cosmo Don't forget the rabies! Everything tastes better with rabies!
Denzel Crocker [shows painting] And here's another painting... The Scream.
Timmy Turner Why is he screaming?
Denzel Crocker Because he was wrong! And he got an F!
[unrolls bottom of painting to reveal a table next to the screaming person, with an F on it]
Denzel Crocker Like you!
[sticks a paper marked F on Timmy's hair]
Wanda Awwwww, Goat Love!
Cosmo They say it's the most honest love around.
Cosmo Oh, relax, Timmy. She'll probably stop laughing when that alien flower you gave her eats her heart out at midnight.
Denzel Crocker Hey, Turner exploded! That's one less mouth to teach!
[after going back in time]
Timmy Cool! We're in the Middle Ages!
Cosmo Look! I'm middle aged!
[Poofs into a middle aged man]
Cosmo YOU KIDS GET OFF MY LAWN!
Wanda You made your dad cry.
Cosmo Yeah. Usually it takes a monkey or a bowl of pudding to do that.
Cosmo I don't get it. If you're not married to her, why is she trying to kill you?
Jorgen von Strangle For failing to distract the dragon, the handsome fairy loses! However, he is still very sexy.
Wandisimo This I can live with.
Mom Turner [Timmy is eating ceral like a dog] He sure is hungry.
Dad Turner No, no, that's just the way all kids eat cereal now; face first. I'm hip!
[Starts to eat his cereal like Timmy]
Timmy Turner [School bus arrives] School bus! School bus! Chase! Chase! Chase! Chase!
Dad Turner Wow, does Timmy love school or what?
[Sticks face into cup of hot coffee]
Dad Turner Oww, hot! It doesn't work with hot!
Dad And this is where I'd put a trophy... IF I HAD ONE!
[the holiday mascots are talking about what they do]
Cupid Well, I make kids fall in love.
Kids EW.
Cupid Point taken.
Cosmo Not Vicky.
Wanda Icky with a V.
[after being turned into a turtle and found by a hungry boy]
Wandisimo No. I am too sexy to eat.
Dad [sees Timmy looking at Mr. Crocker in a dress on his computer]
Dad Egad! You know you're not supposed to be on those kinds of websites!
Timmy Turner But that's my teacher.
Dad Well it does make him look pretty...
Vicky All right twerp, time for bed!
Timmy Turner But it's only six-o-four!
Vicky Well, it's nine-o-four on the East Coast. BED!
[one moment later, in Timmy's bedroom, Timmy's clock changes to six-o-five]
Cosmo Now it's nine-o-five on the East Coast!
Computer Uploading proof of fairies. One percent.
Denzel Crocker YAY!
Computer Zero percent.
Denzel Crocker Boo! Curse this obsolete one month old technology!
Computer Negative one percent.
Wanda Timmy, you can't have both brains and brawn. You have to pick just one.
Cosmo Or do what I did. Pick neither.
Cosmo Apparently, another thing I'm chock-full of is not knowing stuff.
Timmy Turner Boring conversation. Can't focus.
Cosmo [because Wanda is dressed as a pancreas]
[grinning]
Cosmo You can be removed?
Wanda Look at our chart. 99.9% Timmy. 0.01% Other.
Timmy Turner What's the other?
Wanda Wanda, Cosmo: Timmy!
Denzel Crocker [Principal Waxelplax has locked everyone inside the classroom] No! I can't be locked in a room with children! I'm not a people person! I'm barely a person!
[ducks behind his desk]
Denzel Crocker HELP!
[Cosmo has gotten breast implants]
Cosmo I'm keeping them.
Wanda [Wanda is reading a book in the "All Men are Morons" section of the library] Oh, Hillary! How did you put up with it?
Jorgen von Strangle It's time for some fairy-oke!
Cosmo The good news is I found my spleen!
Timmy Turner That's a rare steak.
Cosmo In that case, I'm taking it back. I ordered my spleen medium rare.
Dad Good thing I landed on this nice, soft mom!
[theme song]
Chorus Timmy is an average kid that no one understands / Mom and Dad and Vicky always giving him commands!
Vicky BED, TWERP!
Chorus The doom and gloom, up in his room / is broken instantly / by his magic little fish, who grant his every wish / Cause in reality, they are his... OddParents, Fairly OddParents!
Wanda Wands and wings!
Cosmo Floaty crowny things!
Chorus OddParents, Fairly OddParents! Really mod, pea pod, buff bod, hot rod!
Timmy Turner Obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, guava juice! Giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, chocolate shake!
Chorus OddParents, Fairy OddParents! It flips your lid, when you are the kid with Fairly OddParents!
Vicky Yeah, right!
[Vicky gets zapped]
Wandisimo Can it be? Wanda the love of my life who I lost to Cosmo who I lost when he married you so you'd stay lost to me?
Principal Waxelplax [after Timmy has won the election and the kids have come back from getting food poisoning from cake] So, Timmy, what do you say to having all the responsibilities of president?
Timmy Turner Piece of cake!
[all kids get sick and their faces turn green]
Cosmo That's what got me on probation.
Wanda He thinks everything is funny. Watch.
[turns to Cosmo]
Wanda Pudding.
Cosmo HAHAHAHA. She said pud and then she said ding.
Timmy Turner May I *please* have my ball back?
Dr. Bender What's the word I'm looking for? Uh... NO! HAHAHA
Principal Waxelplax CROCKER!
Dad Turner [Mr. Turner is being eaten by a dragon] It looks and feels like I'm getting real third degree burns! Ow! I mean, neat!
Jorgen von Strangle What in the name of my bulging tripceps is going on?
Timmy Turner Awesome- boys fighting over me!
Timmy Turner It's fun and destructive. It's funstructive.
Mom Turner Losing our son was the best thing to ever happen to us!
Dad Turner We have a son?
Cosmo What's wrong with being naked in public?
Announcer [to Timmy, who is dressed in costume] You might want to take off the maid outfit; it's pretty creepy.
Timmy Turner Man, that was one tough montage.
Vicky I don't mean to be mean all the time. It's just that I really am.
Sanjay [Timmy shows up to save everyone from Unwish Island] I'm having one of those dreams where Timmy saves me again!... Where's your white horse?
Mr. Dinkleburg Hey Turner, I just received half a million dollars for saving a cat from a burning building and I thought it would be neighborly to give half of it to you!
Dad YOU MONSTER!
Cosmo Now will you hold me?
Mom Turner Timmy, you know how your dad gets around people who are on money.
Trixie Tang You're 0.01% more of a person in my eyes.
Mayor I hate not being the goat.
Timmy Turner [being embraced by Vicky] Urk... Oxygen... Darkness...
Mom Turner You just need to be more secure in your masculinity - like me.
Chip Skylark [about to faint] Tuesday's... apple sauce... day...
Timmy Turner Feel better now?
Chip Skylark Yeah. I didn't have to go to the bathroom, but the sound of flushing calms me down.
Dad Turner Yay, I'm unemployed!
Nega-Chin Adam West's waistband!
[Mr.Crocker gives Cosmo and Wanda coffee. The two of them start acting hyper and jump up and down]
Cosmo This coffee is great!
[shouts]
Cosmo Coffee! Coffee! Coffee! Where do they get this stuff?
Denzel Crocker Columbia.
Wanda Oh! We should go there!
Chester McBadbat You replaced me with an actor with better teeth!
A.J. And more hair!
Sanjay And a well-oiled chest!
[pause]
Sanjay What? Am I the only one who noticed?
Sanjay [dazed look at Timmy, as if he was coming onto him] I'll see you in my next dream.
Wandisimo Principles, much like my biceps, are muy bonito.
Crimson Chin Action Figure There's trouble afoot - I mean, a-chin!
Wanda Don't you think you should be looking for your mom, dad, friends Chester and AJ, and back-up friends Sanjay and Elmer?
Timmy Turner [reading the title of a book that Dad Turner has just handed him] The Stupid Dad's Guide For Teaching His Weak and Defenseless Son Kung Fu?
Cosmo We're two halves of a whole idiot!
Dad My dreams were shattered many years ago.
Timmy Turner How many years ago?
Dad How old are you?
Wanda Won't your parents worry about where you are?
Timmy Turner We've only been gone 15 seconds.
Dad Where were you! There was a 15 second period where I had no idea where you were!
Timmy Turner Geez dad, chill out! Would mom get this upset?
Dad Eh, I don't know. Let's ask her while I'm drinking a glass of water.
[pulls out a puppet of Timmy's mom]
Mom puppet I think you're being too hard on Timmy.
Dad [spits out water] Oh sure, take his side!
Timmy Turner No amount of therapy will ever make this moment ok.
Timmy Turner Don't you understand? He could turn gravity into gravy! He could turn the planets into plants!
Wanda He could turn Uranus into... Oh my gosh! We have to stop him!
[flying in a space ship and getting ready to crash]
Dad We need to let off some weight!
[looks around in panic]
Dad hmm, bowling balls, barbells, a suit of armor... Timmy's fish!
[throws Timmy's fish out the airlock]
Timmy Turner Ahhh! You couldn't of thrown out the barbells?
Dad Eh, they're your mothers. I can't lift them!
Dad And that's where babies come from.
Timmy Turner But what's the machine for?
Dad I'll tell you when you're older.
[after traveling 10 years into the past]
Wanda Look Timmy you're still inside your moms tummy.
Cosmo I thought she loved Timmy, why did she eat him?
[the people of Atlantis have summoned a kraken to eat Cosmo for sinking their city]
Timmy Turner Woah, that's pretty harsh for sinking Atlantis one time.
Cosmo Uh, actually I sank it nine times...
Wanda You sank Atlantis nine times! Where was I when this happened?
Cosmo Oh, please! I have a whole secret life you know nothing about!
Cosmo Jorgen is not made of metal but he may or may not have an extension cord sticking out of his butt, I don't usually think to look back there.
Denzel Crocker Now to spin the wheel to find a new crazy obsession.
Denzel Crocker [spins wheel and it lands on women] Women? Hmm... maybe I should shoot for something more realistic.
Denzel Crocker [spins wheel again] Come on unicorns!
[repeated line]
Denzel Crocker Fairy Godparents!
Dr. Bill Is your child despondent a lot? Well don't blame them, blame yourselves! Take the bad parent test!
Dad Turner Oh, I love Dr. Bill's parenting tests! They help us realize what great parents we are!
Dr. Bill Does your child say I'm busy a lot?
Mom Turner [Timmy runs by] Hey, Timmy, we're watching Dr. Bill...
Timmy Turner [interrupts and runs off] I'm busy!
Dr. Bill Do they use a lot of paper towels, spend too much time in their rooms and say don't bother me?
Timmy Turner [Timmy runs by again] I'm just gonna take these paper towels up to my room so don't bother me!
Mom Turner Oh no! We're bad parents!
Dr. Bill But it's not too late to be great parents! Rebuild and reconnect your family with a family play date! Get the whole family together and bake brownies, get crazy and jump on the couch or go outside and play croquet.
