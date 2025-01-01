Dr. Bill Is your child despondent a lot? Well don't blame them, blame yourselves! Take the bad parent test!

Dad Turner Oh, I love Dr. Bill's parenting tests! They help us realize what great parents we are!

Dr. Bill Does your child say I'm busy a lot?

Mom Turner [Timmy runs by] Hey, Timmy, we're watching Dr. Bill...

Timmy Turner [interrupts and runs off] I'm busy!

Dr. Bill Do they use a lot of paper towels, spend too much time in their rooms and say don't bother me?

Timmy Turner [Timmy runs by again] I'm just gonna take these paper towels up to my room so don't bother me!

Mom Turner Oh no! We're bad parents!