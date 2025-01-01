Dr. Bill
Is your child despondent a lot? Well don't blame them, blame yourselves! Take the bad parent test!
Dad Turner
Oh, I love Dr. Bill's parenting tests! They help us realize what great parents we are!
Dr. Bill
Does your child say I'm busy a lot?
Mom Turner
[Timmy runs by] Hey, Timmy, we're watching Dr. Bill...
Dr. Bill
Do they use a lot of paper towels, spend too much time in their rooms and say don't bother me?
Timmy Turner
[Timmy runs by again] I'm just gonna take these paper towels up to my room so don't bother me!
Mom Turner
Oh no! We're bad parents!
Dr. Bill
But it's not too late to be great parents! Rebuild and reconnect your family with a family play date! Get the whole family together and bake brownies, get crazy and jump on the couch or go outside and play croquet.